Are people still buying DSLR lenses in 2025? Sigma says yes – Tamron says no

As dominant as mirrorless camera systems are these days, DSLRs are far from dead – and most of us can relate to why. That familiar mirror slap, the weight in hand, the intuitive controls – there's something undeniably tactile and satisfying about shooting with a DSLR that mirrorless, even with all its compactness and tech-forward features, doesn't quite replicate.

Despite industry momentum shifting toward mirrorless, DSLRs still shipped close to 1 million units in 2024, led almost entirely by Canon. And at the 2025 Salon de la Photo trade show last week, two major lens manufacturers weighed in on where DSLR lens demand really stands today – and their opinions and strategies couldn't be more different.

In a separate interview with Phototrend, Foucauld Prové, Managing Director at Sigma France, and Jean-Christophe Thiry, president of Tamron France, offered opposing takes on the future of DSLR lenses – and in doing so, revealed a broader strategic divide within the lens manufacturing world.

DSLR lives on vs all-in on mirrorless

The Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary entered the market in October 2014 ---- (Image credit: Sigma Imaging)

Sigma confirms: DSLR lens demand remains strong. Its classic 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary, launched over a decade ago, reportedly sold more units in the first half of 2025 than the same period in 2024. What's more, the only thing slowing production isn't a lack of interest – it's component shortages.

Beyond that, Sigma points out that many photographers are still using their DSLR lenses – even on mirrorless bodies – with lens adapters. This dual use has extended the lifespan of popular DSLR glass. Sigma sees real value in catering to the loyal base of DSLR users, as well as those bridging the gap between systems.

The Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 was announced June 2017 (Image credit: Future)

Tamron, by contrast, has taken the opposite route: it stopped producing DSLR lenses altogether. While some residual stock – like the SP 24-70mm f/2.8 G2 – remains available, Tamron has shifted its entire focus to mirrorless systems, particularly Sony E-mount, Nikon Z, and the increasingly important Canon RF-S.

Tamron's message: demand for DSLR lenses has dropped too low to continue production. Instead, it is investing in the mirrorless market, which it sees as more innovative, flexible, and catering to a new generation of photographers.

In short, Sigma believes in the continued relevance of DSLR lenses, thanks to consistent demand and adaptable use cases. Tamron sees mirrorless as the only path forward and has exited the DSLR space entirely.

What does this mean for the industry – and us photographers?

The divergence between Sigma and Tamron reflects a broader tension in the photo industry: a significant portion of photographers still love and rely on DSLR systems, but manufacturers are increasingly pulling away from that support.

For DSLR users, Sigma's comments may be reassuring: some third-party support still exists. But Tamron's exit is a reality check – the era of regular DSLR lens development is clearly winding down. Meanwhile, brands like Pentax continue to treat DSLRs as an artistic niche, focusing on unique analog-style offerings.

The market may be moving on – but not everyone's following. And maybe that's the point.

