Are you a film camera buff? Try my analog-themed word search

If you’re a film stalwart who still regularly uses one of the best film cameras and best 35mm film, and believes in the tactile nature of a printed photograph that you can actually hold in your hands, then my little word search should be right up your alley.

Hidden in the brain teaser below are nine words related to film photography, from the old rating for film sensitivity, ASA, to Fujifilm's famed color reversal film, Velvia. Once you’ve found all of the words, why not try one of my photography-themed crosswords or general-knowledge quizzes?

Words to find in the word search:

Advance lever Provia ASA Rangefinder Velvia Minolta Kodak Analog Spool

