Are you a film camera buff? Try my analog-themed word search
How fast can you uncover all nine film-photography terms in my special-edition word search?
If you’re a film stalwart who still regularly uses one of the best film cameras and best 35mm film, and believes in the tactile nature of a printed photograph that you can actually hold in your hands, then my little word search should be right up your alley.
Hidden in the brain teaser below are nine words related to film photography, from the old rating for film sensitivity, ASA, to Fujifilm's famed color reversal film, Velvia. Once you’ve found all of the words, why not try one of my photography-themed crosswords or general-knowledge quizzes?
Words to find in the word search:
- Advance lever
- Provia
- ASA
- Rangefinder
- Velvia
- Minolta
- Kodak
- Analog
- Spool
Want to enjoy a more passive photography-related activity? Catch up on the latest photography news, including why this 6-year-old compact camera is among the trendiest cameras right now. And for the latest camera reviews, here's the verdict on the brand-new Sony A7 V.
