Conquer my photography quiz and become king or queen of the camera nerds

There’s nothing we photographers love more than imparting knowledge. Well, now you can put your photography smarts to the test by taking my multiple-choice quiz.

If you know what the letter ‘e’ stands for in JPEG, can identify a mysterious symbol that’s present on every DSLR and mirrorless camera and are well-read when it comes to quotes from famous photographers, you’re on track for a perfect score.

So, if you want to put your imaging know-how to the test, scroll down and take my photography general knowledge quiz.

"The Dude abides" – who's the famous actor holding the Widelux? (Image credit: Getty Images / Noel Vasquez)

You might also like...

Want more brain-tickling general knowledge teasers? Here’s another one of my photography general knowledge quizzes. Perhaps you’d rather check out a photography-themed crossword puzzle. And if you want to brush up on your photography skills in general, take a look at my landscape photography tips.