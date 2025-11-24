The same company behind the Kodak Charmera and Ektar H35 has just launched a new compact film camera. The Kodak Snapic A1 is a full-frame pocketable film camera that mixes simple auto controls with options like double exposures and zone focusing.

Unlike the Ektar H35, the Snapic A1 uses the entire frame of 35mm film, rather than half-frame. That makes it Reto’s – who licenses the Kodak name – first full-frame film camera.

The Snapic A1, announced on November 24, has a mix of simple-to-use features for beginners, mixed with a few extras. The film camera has auto wind and rewind, as well as automatic exposure and flash. But, there’s also a double exposure mode (the limit is two, so there’s no triple exposure).

The point-and-shoot film camera uses a three-element glass lens, rather than plastic. That lens has a 25mm view and an f/9.5 aperture.

There’s no autofocus built into the camera, instead, the camera has zone focus. Users can select the closeup (0.5 to 1.5m) or the distant (1.5m to infinity) mode on a switch underneath the lens.

The built-in flash can be turned off, set to always fire, or set to auto. The camera also has a red-eye reduction built in.

A small OLED screen houses information like the shots remaining, flash mode, and battery life. The camera requires two AAA batteries, which are expected to last for around ten rolls of 24 exposure film.

The point-and-shoot camera is built with ABS plastic, which helps give the camera a light 117g / 4.13oz weight. The camera is just 35mm / 1.38 inches deep and 118mm / 4.65 inches long.

Pre-orders have opened for the new point-and-shoot, with the first batch expected to ship in the first week of December. The Kodak Snapic A1 retails for $99 in the US; international pricing is not yet available, but that converts to about £76 / AU$153 / CA$140.

