This photography general knowledge quiz will test your magnesium alloy!
If you’re a fan of Rankin and Doctor Who, you’re sure to fly through my challenging photography general knowledge quiz
I’ve got another photography general knowledge quiz here for you. You’ll need to make sure you’ve got good knowledge regarding the best cheap lenses, an idea of what it takes to photograph the Northern Lights and know a thing or two about one of the most famous photographers in the world, Rankin.
That's if you’re going to have any chance of 100%ing my multiple-choice brainteaser and proving that you’re an optical oracle. Simply scroll down the page to take my photography general knowledge quiz, below…
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
- Chris GeorgeContent Director
