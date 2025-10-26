Test your photography knowledge in my fiendish multiple-choice quiz!
If you know a little bit about half-frame cameras, Lee Miller, and the Pirelli Calendar, what are you waiting for? Test your metal in my photography general knowledge quiz #11
It’s quiz time! If you think you’re up to my photography general knowledge challenge, then scroll down to find the multiple-choice questions (below). If you’ve seen the recent Lee Miller biopic, know your GFX from your X-Series cameras, and have a penchant for half-frame photography, you’ll do well. I’ve also included questions covering the Pirelli Calendar, a mountain named after a famous photographer, famed portrait photographer Margaret Cameron, and much more. Good luck!
You might also like...
Want your brain tickled some more? Take a look at another photography general knowledge quiz. Or maybe you’d like to fill out a photography crossword. If talk of the Fujifilm GFX piqued your interest, here are the best medium-format cameras.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.