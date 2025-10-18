Calling all photography quizzers, see how fast you can finish my general knowledge camera quiz!
More photography quizzing action means more fiendishly difficult questions
The beauty of my general knowledge quiz is the sheer variety of topics that it covers – I bet you didn’t think a photography quiz would include a question about noble gases! But a laymen’s knowledge of chemistry will only get you so far.
I also cover Hollywood actors, photography greats and technical questions like the resolution of cinema 4K (think about that one carefully). So, if you’ve got a few minutes to spare and are interested in finding out how much you really know about photography, scroll down and answer the multiple-choice questions below.
You might also like...
If you're looking for more photography brainteasers, check out another of my general knowledge quizzes. If you'd like a more technical challenge, here’s a quiz on the exposure triangle. And for visual quizzers, see if you can guess the camera.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
- Chris GeorgeContent Director
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.