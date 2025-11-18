I've been on a quest to find the best compact autofocus film camera – these are my top choices for nearly every budget

Compact film cameras have had a remarkable resurgence, with prices for Nineties point-and-shoots now rivaling the cost of a decent mirrorless body.

But you don’t need to pay celebrity money for a Contax T3 to get fantastic results on film. Whatever your budget, there are still some great compact film cameras out there that combine great optics, reliable autofocus and that distinctive film charm.

Here is a rundown of my top three picks depending on your funds.

Canon AF35ML: Plastic fantastic but with a premium lens

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

The Canon AF35ML (also known as the Autoboy Super) arrived in 1981 as one of Canon’s early autofocus compacts, but it’s aged remarkably well.

It has its charms but it's perhaps not the best-looking camera out there, with a chunky plasticky body and cramped viewfinder. But it's tough; I have been using mine for the best part of a decade now, all over the world, and it is still going strong.

It features a bright 40mm f/1.9 lens that’s impressively sharp even wide open. That fast aperture means you can keep shooting longer into the evening or indoors without flash, and when you do need artificial light the pop-up unit is surprisingly powerful.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

However, anyone looking for manual controls should look elsewhere, as the AF35ML limits you to changing the ISO only. But this makes the AF35ML effortless and great fun to use.

There is autofocus, automatic exposure, the aforementioned built-in flash and a motorized film advance (albeit a very loud one) – this really is just the perfect point-and-shoot. It even runs on AA batteries, which is a huge plus for convenience – especially when traveling.

At anywhere between $50 and $200 on the used market, the AF35ML is an affordable way to get shooting more film or as a throw-in-a-bag companion that you don’t want to be too precious about.

Search Canon AF35ML on eBay

Contax TVS: Luxury without the hype

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

When most people think of Contax, they picture the cult-favourite T2 and T3 – both of which are now commanding absurd four-figure prices, thanks to influencer demand. The Contax TVS, however, released in the mid-Nineties, offers an experience nearly on par with its more famous siblings – but for a fraction of the cost.

Built like a tank, it's made from titanium and feels incredibly premium – although a little on the heavy side. The TVS is fitted with another great Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar lens, this time a 28-56mm zoom lens with an f/3.5-6.5 aperture.

It’s not quite as bright as the f/2.8 lens on the T2/T3, but it produces crisp, contrasty images and the zoom lens gives a wider scope to play with different compositions. In good light, I’d challenge most people to spot the difference between this and a T2.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

The TVS offers a limited selection of manual controls, but you get an exposure compensation dial and a manual aperture ring on the lens. There is also a manual focus dial for zone focusing, a panorama mode, a self-timer, a built-in flash and a top-mounted LCD to track flash and exposure settings.

You might not get the same level of kudos while out on the streets as if you had a Contax T3 slung around your neck but, if you want a premium Contax compact that won’t bankrupt you, at around $350 to $500 second-hand, the TVS is the one to get.

Search Contax TVS on eBay

Ricoh GR1V: A street classic

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

The Ricoh GR series has long been the secret weapon of street and travel photographers. The GR1V (and its slightly simpler sibling, the GR1S) pairs a beautifully sharp 28mm f/2.8 GR lens with a slim magnesium alloy body that weighs next to nothing and easily disappears in your pocket.

You get aperture priority, exposure compensation and a capable autofocus system in a quiet, discreet package that's perfect for candid shooting.

What really sets the GR1V apart, though, is its Snap mode – a setting that instantly locks focus at a fixed distance (around two metres), enabling you to raise the camera and shoot without waiting for autofocus. It’s perfectly suited to street work and ensures that fleeting moments aren’t lost to hunting focus.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

The downside? Reliability. This is true of any camera that is 30+ years old but, unfortunately, the GR1’s electronics have a bit of a reputation for failing – and unpredictably so, with the LCD panel on top often being the worst culprit.

This also becomes a bit of a dilemma when you might end up paying anything between $600-$900 for a GR1V. If, however, you can find a good working copy, you’ve got one of the best street and travel film cameras ever made.

Search Ricoh GR1V or Ricoh GR1S on eBay

Which should you choose?

If you just want to get out and start shooting more film, any of these cameras are a perfect way to start.

If you want pure simplicity on a budget, go for the Canon AF35ML. For a premium feel and style, the Contax TVS is a Contax T2 look-alike for much better value. And if you want the most pocketable street and travel performance, the Ricoh GR1V is hard to top.

With skyrocketing film camera prices, these three models still offer real quality and character – no matter your budget.

