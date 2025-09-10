The maker of the viral screen-free digital compact camera is back – and this time, with more advanced specs, a film mode dial, and a classic rangefinder-inspired look. The Camp Snap CS-Pro is a 16MP screen-free compact camera for digital minimalists and retro photo fans.

The original Camp Snap camera is a simple point-and-shoot that the company’s founders created so their kids could take a digital camera to a screen-free summer camp. But the affordable compact camera quickly found fandom outside of summer camp, in part from digital minimalists and in part because that screen-free experience feels like a digital version of the retro disposable film cameras.

Now, Camp Snap is back with a screen-free experience that feels a little more grown-up but every bit as retro as the original camera. The Camp Snap CS-Pro is still screen-free, but it packs a higher resolution sensor and an upgraded flash inside a body that more closely resembles a rangefinder than a disposable film camera.

When I tried the original Camp Snap camera, I fell in love with the imperfect retro vibes of the photos and the screen-free experience that didn’t distract from the moment itself. But, I had a few complaints. The camera needed to be plugged into a computer to change the film mode, and the SD card was infuriatingly hidden under a door that required a mini screwdriver to open.

But, Camp Snap looks to be tweaking those issues with the CS-Pro. Beyond the updated resolution and more powerful Xenon flash, the CS-Pro has a color mode dial to select different color profiles, which can still be customized. The SD card door is redesigned and easier to access. The original also had a bit of a delay between when the shutter is pressed and when the photo is actually taken, and the company lists reduced shutter lag among the camera’s upgrades.

Where the original Camp Snap looks more like a disposable film camera, the CS-Pro is inspired by rangefinder cameras, placing the viewfinder off to one side and using a classic silver finish with a black wrap. The CS-Pro can also accept filters at the front. I’m fully expecting a plasticky build at the camera’s budget price, but I was pleasantly surprised that the plastic on the CS-8 camcorder didn’t feel terribly chinzy, and I’m hoping for more of the same on the CS-Pro.

While there’s Pro right in the name, Camp Snap says the CS-Pro is still easy to use – there’s just the shutter button, a switch for the flash, and that film mode dial to adjust.

The CS-Pro doubles the resolution of the original Camp Snap with a 16MP sensor, but the size is similar to the original at a 1/3.06-inch. That’s a fairly basic sensor, but high-end image quality isn’t what the Camp Snap brand is all about. The original Camp Snap embraces the imperfect look of older compact cameras, and the brand’s new CS-8 camcorder looks and shoots like a retro Super 8.

While the CS-Pro isn’t going to be an actual “Pro” camera, the upgraded resolution, flash, and old-school look feel like a better fit for adult retro fans and digital minimalists than the original, which was originally designed to accompany kids at summer camp.

Like the Camp Snap CS-8 Super-8-inspired camcorder, I don’t think the CS-Pro strays too far from the brand’s focus on creating affordable cameras. The Camp Snap CS-Pro is available to pre-order from Camp Snap for a $99 introductory price, which is about £73 / AU$150. Camp Snap did not list an estimated ship date, but indicated that the first pre-orders would arrive before Christmas.

