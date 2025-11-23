When photographer Xiao Liu started looking for a digital compact camera that felt like his collection of old film cameras, he tried all the usual suspects but wound up frustrated over tiny viewfinders and laggy shutters. Now, Liu is designing his own film-inspired digital compact camera: Rewindpix.

Rewindpix is a digital compact camera with an exterior inspired by old film cameras and digital tech made to replicate film stocks. The Rewindpix is a “screen-free” digital camera – or at least, the small one-inch LCD screen is only used to display data like the film mode, shots remaining and Wi-FI status.

There’s no way to see the photos on the camera itself, though a mobile app gives photographers the tools to choose a film stock and access photos from the “darkroom.” The camera can also be set to a film mode, where shooters are locked into a look for one “roll” or 36 shots.

On the outside, the camera has a mechanical winder, Xenon flash and what the designer says “might be the largest viewfinder on the market". Both the viewfinder and the boxy shape of the camera appear to be inspired by the Agfa Optima.

The camera houses a 13MP 1/3.06in sensor (sample photos from the camera are available here). A switch will choose between three built-in customizable filters for Sunny Warm, Breezy Cool and Simply Mono.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rewindpix) (Image credit: Rewindpix) (Image credit: Rewindpix)

Use the mobile app, though, and you'll be able to load existing film stocks from 20+ choices or create your own – including options inspired by film stocks like Porta400 and others inspired by creators like Wes Anderson.

Liu says the idea for the Rewindpix came after he tried affordable film-like compact cameras such as the Camp Snap, FlashBack One and Paper Shoot but didn’t love the viewfinder or shutter lag.

His search started after his Ricoh GRIIIx, which he picked up to photograph his family, ended up in the water while on a trip and he needed an affordable compact.

Beyond the unusually large viewfinder and Liu’s promise of a shutter without a long lag, the Rewindpix also has a glass lens with an f/2.2 aperture, a thread for filters, a mechanical winder and swappable shutter buttons for customization.

The Rewindpix is expected to arrive in 2026. The camera’s Kickstarter page is already live, where interested photographers can sign up to be notified once the project is open for backing. The startup indicates that the first backers will get 40% off the MSRP, though the retail price of the retro compact camera has not yet been announced.

