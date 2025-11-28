Kodak's secret weapon! Who needs a 200mm f/2 lens? This hidden camera feature changes your photography! Listen to Episode 5 of our Bokeh Face podcast

Episode five of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday (so our next episode will be dropping on December 12).

DCW's Content Director Chris George joins me (James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief) to discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, to dive into our kit bag and chat about what we've been shooting with lately, and to troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full right here below:

For our In Focus topic, we look at one of the biggest trends in photography: retro, sub-$100 "toy" cameras. Kodak has led the way with its ultra-popular Charmera, the TLR-style Chuzhao has been hotter than hot cakes, the Camp Snap CS-8 brings Stranger Things vibes… cameras like these have gone so viral that they've made social media forget about the Fujifilm X100VI. But are they any good?

Next, in our Gear Up segment, we look at the Sigma vs Laowa battle of 200mm f/2 lenses. We've gone 40-something years since the last ones from Canon and Nikon, and all of a sudden the Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sport and Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF both arrived within weeks of one another. But are these sports lenses, portrait lenses or something else?

Finally, in our Trouble Shooting section, we wax lyrical about focus peaking – which is far from just a tool for macro! From video and portraiture to unlocking a world of bargain lenses and vintage glass, this enormously useful tool can save you money and even inject fun and tactility back into our increasingly automated world of photography.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

