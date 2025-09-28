How fast can you beat my photography crossword?

I’ve put together another photography-themed crossword to test your general knowledge, assuming you’ve already beaten the first one. Simply scroll down and click ‘Play Now’ to get started.

If you’re struggling, you can choose from three hints to reveal the letter or word you’re stuck on, or simply reveal the entire crossword. But you don’t need those! Right?

I cover a range of themes from famous photographers to gear and techniques so, if you don’t know all the answers, you can boost your photography knowledge to boot. Good luck!

Crossword clues (across)

1 : Cropped sensor (4)

: Cropped sensor (4) 6 : Editing tool that selectively increases saturation (8)

: Editing tool that selectively increases saturation (8) 8 : This famous photographer’s surname is a sea creature (3,3)

: This famous photographer’s surname is a sea creature (3,3) 9 : Analyzing a photo at unnecessarily high magnifications (5,7)

: Analyzing a photo at unnecessarily high magnifications (5,7) 10: Astrophotography device that compensates for the Earth’s rotation (4,7)

Crossword clues (down)

1 : Fujifilm Film Simulation that sounds like a row on a crossword and a religious symbol (5)

: Fujifilm Film Simulation that sounds like a row on a crossword and a religious symbol (5) 2 : Loss of detail in the shadows or highlights (8)

: Loss of detail in the shadows or highlights (8) 3 : Technique used to create an ultra-shallow depth of field with a wide-angle field of view (8)

: Technique used to create an ultra-shallow depth of field with a wide-angle field of view (8) 4 : Can be served hot or cold (5,11)

: Can be served hot or cold (5,11) 5 : Compositional rule that guides you towards the subject (7,5)

: Compositional rule that guides you towards the subject (7,5) 7: Nikon metering mode that shares its name with 1999 action flick (6)

