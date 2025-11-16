Kick back and enjoy my weekend photography crossword!

Only 11 questions separate you from photography bragging rights – if you can answer them correctly and finish my crossword, of course!

If you beat this one in record time – or simply give up and want to move on – you can try completing another one of my photography crossword puzzles. And if you’d like a different challenge, see if you can beat my photography general knowledge quiz.

If the word’s on the tip of your tongue but you can’t quite find it, you can choose from a range of hints (or turn to Google). And if you don’t get every question right, you might learn something along the way. Scroll down to play!

Crossword clues (across)

1 : Japanese Canon camera series that shares its name with the hottest band in the world (4)

: Japanese Canon camera series that shares its name with the hottest band in the world (4) 3 : Lens that’s really, really wide (7)

: Lens that’s really, really wide (7) 4 : Photo-and-video-sharing social media alternative to Instagram (4)

: Photo-and-video-sharing social media alternative to Instagram (4) 9 : Video resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels (6)

: Video resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels (6) 10 : Prolific street photographer, born in 1926, whose work was first published in 2008 (6,5)

: Prolific street photographer, born in 1926, whose work was first published in 2008 (6,5) 11: Nickname of Arthur Fellig, who famously said: “f/8 and be there” (6)

Crossword clues (down)

2 : China’s Silicon Valley and the home of Viltrox, TTArtisan, Yongnuo, et al (8)

: China’s Silicon Valley and the home of Viltrox, TTArtisan, Yongnuo, et al (8) 3 : Overlay that aids manual focus (5,7)

: Overlay that aids manual focus (5,7) 5 : Like a HDR image, but done manually (8,5)

: Like a HDR image, but done manually (8,5) 6 : Lens with a fixed focal length (5)

: Lens with a fixed focal length (5) 7 : Hitchcock photography-themed thriller (4,6)

: Hitchcock photography-themed thriller (4,6) 8: Archaic instrument that’s still used by studio photographers and film enthusiasts (10)

