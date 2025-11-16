Kick back and enjoy my weekend photography crossword!
My photography crossword covers everything from famous photographers and movies to camera functions and gear
Only 11 questions separate you from photography bragging rights – if you can answer them correctly and finish my crossword, of course!
If you beat this one in record time – or simply give up and want to move on – you can try completing another one of my photography crossword puzzles. And if you’d like a different challenge, see if you can beat my photography general knowledge quiz.
If the word’s on the tip of your tongue but you can’t quite find it, you can choose from a range of hints (or turn to Google). And if you don’t get every question right, you might learn something along the way. Scroll down to play!
Crossword clues (across)
- 1: Japanese Canon camera series that shares its name with the hottest band in the world (4)
- 3: Lens that’s really, really wide (7)
- 4: Photo-and-video-sharing social media alternative to Instagram (4)
- 9: Video resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels (6)
- 10: Prolific street photographer, born in 1926, whose work was first published in 2008 (6,5)
- 11: Nickname of Arthur Fellig, who famously said: “f/8 and be there” (6)
Crossword clues (down)
- 2: China’s Silicon Valley and the home of Viltrox, TTArtisan, Yongnuo, et al (8)
- 3: Overlay that aids manual focus (5,7)
- 5: Like a HDR image, but done manually (8,5)
- 6: Lens with a fixed focal length (5)
- 7: Hitchcock photography-themed thriller (4,6)
- 8: Archaic instrument that’s still used by studio photographers and film enthusiasts (10)
You might also like...
Why not test your photography fundamentals by taking my exposure triangle quiz? Otherwise, check out the best mirrorless cameras and the latest camera news.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.