The Nikon Z8 is my dream camera and it has a HUGE $720 off this Black Friday

You can save $720 on the Nikon Z8, making it the perfect Black Friday deal for those looking for a great price on a pro kit!

Last year, during our Black Friday coverage, I spotted an amazing discount on the Nikon Z8. Now, a year later, prices have fluctuated, but this outstanding deal from Walmart blows everything I've seen out of the water. It brings this professional-grade camera down to just $3,279.95, saving you a MASSIVE $720—that's a bonkers deal!

Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95| now $3,279.95Save $720 at Walmart 💰 Baby Z9, but cheaperLots of direct-access control❌ Not the greatest battery life

Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95 | now $3,279.95
Save $720 at Walmart on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.

💰 Baby Z9, but cheaper
Lots of direct-access control
❌ Not the greatest battery life

View Deal
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

