Save a HUGE $400 on the Nikon Z6 II

By Sebastian Oakley
published

The Nikon Z6 II is now just $1,596 body only, which is an absolute steal for such a powerful camera

Nikon Z6 II deal

The Nikon Z6 II just dropped a $400 in price, now being only $1,596.95 body only at B&H - making it one great camera for the performance! 

If you've been looking to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market then picking one of the best Nikon cameras will certainly put you on a good path, whilst being a little biased, as I'm a Nikon shooter myself!

Nikon Z6 II body only|was $1,996.95|now $1,596.95 Save $400 at B&amp;H

<a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1597167-REG/nikon_z_6_ii_mirrorless.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Nikon Z6 II body only|was $1,996.95|now $1,596.95
Save $400 at B&H Nikon's all-rounder boasts specs fit for any occasion: a 24.5MP full-frame sensor capable of 14fps bursts, 4K 60p or FullHD 120p video, with dual memory card slots, and in-body image stabilization. 

View Deal

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

