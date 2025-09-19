The Nikon Z6 III has a HUGE $500 discount at Amazon
MASSIVE $500 discount sees the Nikon Z6 III drop to just $2,200
The Nikon Z6 III is a fantastic choice for enthusiasts, bringing much of the Z8’s professional-level performance into a more approachable full-frame body with a 24.5MP sensor. It impressed us enough to earn a five-star review, and the only thing that kept me from adding one to my own kit at launch was the $2,699 price tag.
Now, that barrier has come down in style – you can pick up the body-only Z6 III for $2,196 at Amazon, giving you a generous saving of over $503.
The Nikon Z 6 III is packed full of incredible features for photographers and videographers alike. It has a 24.5mp partially stacked full-frame sensor, Expeed 7 processing engine, and 14fps shooting rate using the mechanical shutter (20fps with the electronic shutter). Video-wise, it boasts 6K at up to 60p internal, 4K at up to 60fps, and Full-HD at 240fps.
One of its most exciting upgrades is the new ‘partially stacked’ image sensor, which brings blistering speed, paired with an ultra-high-resolution HDR wide-gamut viewfinder that delivers a remarkably lifelike view.
The fully articulating vari-angle screen makes the Z6 III especially attractive for vloggers compared to earlier models, while the autofocus in low light is nothing short of outstanding – it feels like the camera can see in the dark. Put it all together, and you’ve got a truly versatile all-rounder.
