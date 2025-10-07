Tweaking the focal length of a traditional workhorse zoom can create a versatile lens that’s lighter and more affordable than competitors – and that’s exactly what Tamron is doing with its new trinity zoom lens. The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 is the lightest f/2.8 telephoto zoom available, according to the company, and now it's coming to more camera bodies.

On Tuesday, October 7, Tamron announced the Nikon Z Mount variant of the 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC G2, effectively completing the so-called Holy Trinity for Z Mount creators alongside the G2 versions of the 16-30mm and 28-75mm.

Tamron previously launched the 70-180mm G2 in Sony E Mount – a lens that DCW reviewers gave five stars for its sharpness, bokeh, stabilization, and price. The Z Mount announcement brings that lens to Nikon’s mirrorless bodies, and for less than half the cost of the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S.

Like the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 G2, the 70-180mm tweaks the standard 70-200mm focal length to create a lens that’s just as bright but easier to haul around. The lens weighs 30.5 oz or 865g, a considerable weight savings over lenses like the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, which weighs three pounds or 1360g.

The lens uses a VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear autofocus system, which Tamron says delivers autofocus that’s both quiet and quick. The lens can focus as close as 11.8 inches from the front, which allows the lens to be used for genres like close-cropped portraits and food photography.

As the VC in the name indicates, the lens is stabilized. The lens is designed with 20 elements in 15 groups, wrapped inside a barrel with moisture-resistant seals. The lens uses a 67mm filter – the same size as the other two lenses in the Tamron G2 trinity.

While Tamron’s trinity doesn’t reach quite as long as the more traditional set, the lens brings an f/2.8 aperture and zoom to a more budget-friendly price. Cutting off 20mm on the long end also helps create a lens that’s considerably lighter, without sacrificing that f/2.8 aperture.

The Z-Mount Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 is expected to begin shipping on October 23. The lens will retail for $1,149 / £999.

