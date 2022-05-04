Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm lens bundle gets a $300 price cut at B&H

If you are looking in upgrade to a compact mirrorless camera powerhouse and want to have great still and video capabilities, then this incredible deal on a Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm lens bundle is just the ticket, and it now has $300 off over at B&H.

Panasonic Lumix G95 + 12-60mm| was $997 |now $697

SAVE $300 Great for stills and video, the G95 is equipped with a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of recording 4K UHD video with a wide ISO range of 200-25,600 and offers 12 stops of dynamic range. This is a great MFT camera for any content creator at an exceptional price.

This Micro Four Thirds camera features a 20.3MP Live MOS sensor that's has a wide sensitivity range of ISO 200-25600 and continuous shooting is supported at up to 9fps with AF-S. It's also able to record UHD 4K video supported at 30p and pre-installed V-Log L enables a wider dynamic range of up to 12 stops for greater color grading control during post production.

Also, you are able to record at 4:2:2 8-bit when recording externally via micro-HDMI, and this camera has both headphone and microphone jacks, so your audio can sound just as good as your video looks. Additionally, the Lumix G95 features a Dual I.S.2 system which offers the use of both in-camera and in-lens image stabilization systems to counteract camera shake by up to five stops, and can be used for both still and video.

Along with its weather-sealed body, high res OLED viewfinder of 2.36m-dots and 3-inch 1.24m-dot LCD rear screen, this G95 bundle comes with a Panasonic 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH 5x zoom lens, equivalent to 24-120mm in 35mm terms. This makes the G95 the perfect tool for any busy content creator always on the move thanks to its small form factor and its powerful punch.

