Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm lens bundle gets a $300 price cut at B&H

By published

Grab this Incredible $300 saving on the Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm lens at B&H – it's just $697.99!

Panasonic Lumix G95 + 12-60mm lens bundle
(Image credit: B&H)

If you are looking in upgrade to a compact mirrorless camera powerhouse and want to have great still and video capabilities, then this incredible deal on a Panasonic Lumix G95 with 12-60mm lens bundle is just the ticket, and it now has $300 off over at B&H.

Panasonic Lumix G95 + 12-60mm|

Panasonic Lumix G95 + 12-60mm|was $997|now $697
SAVE $300 Great for stills and video, the G95 is equipped with a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor that's capable of recording 4K UHD video with a wide ISO range of 200-25,600 and offers 12 stops of dynamic range. This is a great MFT camera for any content creator at an exceptional price.
US DEAL

View Deal

This Micro Four Thirds camera features a 20.3MP Live MOS sensor that's has a wide sensitivity range of ISO 200-25600 and continuous shooting is supported at up to 9fps with AF-S. It's also able to record UHD 4K video supported at 30p and pre-installed V-Log L enables a wider dynamic range of up to 12 stops for greater color grading control during post production. 

Also, you are able to record at 4:2:2 8-bit when recording externally via micro-HDMI, and this camera has both headphone and microphone jacks, so your audio can sound just as good as your video looks. Additionally, the Lumix G95 features a Dual I.S.2 system which offers the use of both in-camera and in-lens image stabilization systems to counteract camera shake by up to five stops, and can be used for both still and video.

Along with its weather-sealed body, high res OLED viewfinder of 2.36m-dots and 3-inch 1.24m-dot LCD rear screen, this G95 bundle comes with a Panasonic 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH 5x zoom lens, equivalent to 24-120mm in 35mm terms. This makes the G95 the perfect tool for any busy content creator always on the move thanks to its small form factor and its powerful punch.

Read more:

Best Panasonic camera
Best Micro Four Thirds camera
Best Micro Four Third lenses
Best 4K camera

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles