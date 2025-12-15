"I successfully captured some cinematic New York Christmas magic – in my local shopping mall's Santa's Grotto!"
Canon photographer Vince Preston used clever techniques to transform a shopping mall grotto into a Christmas movie scene
"In 2019, my mum got me my first camera and I took it up as a hobby. After taking some portraits of friends and family, I was surprised to find them offering to pay for my photos. I was shocked and thought, 'perhaps I’m actually good at this'! Today I run my own photography business and have commercial clients and high-street brands wanting to work with me. So my message to anyone starting out is: don’t give up.
"I took these fun festive photos in a shopping centre in Leicester, England, the week before Christmas, alongside model Daise Garcia. I wanted to capture the same magic you see in Christmas movies set in New York, to give my portraits a cinematic quality. I like to tell a story, with my images, props, poses and lighting all making a big difference to an ordinary environment."
"The challenges of shooting in a busy city centre were access and weather. I wanted to shoot in Santa’s grotto for some of the images, so I talked to the council and organizers, who agreed to let me shoot there for one hour before it opened to the public. It costs nothing to ask, and if you’re polite, with some luck they might say yes. I also kept them involved on the day, showing them the shots I was taking to keep them happy – they couldn’t believe the shots were taken in the city centre. My Canon EOS R and RF 85mm wide open at f/1.2 created loads of dreamy bokeh, and my Profoto flash with a beauty dish attached created that cinematic look I was after."
Vince Preston is a professional photographer and Calibrite ambassador based in the United Kingdom. Specialising in portraits, weddings, commercial work and events, he has recently received the 2024 prize for the Most Innovative Corporate Events & Weddings Photographer at the Midlands Enterprise Awards. His current kit includes a Canon EOS R and RF 85mm F1.2L USM
PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world’s only 100% Canon-focused title on the newsstand. Launched in 2007, for 14 years it has delivered news, reviews, buying guides, features, inspirational projects and tutorials on cameras, lenses, tripods, gimbals, filters, lighting and all manner of photography equipment.
Aimed squarely at enthusiast photographers who use the Canon DSLR or mirrorless camera systems, all content is tailored to Canon users – so everything from techniques to product tests are tailored to those using the EOS camera system.
Editor Peter Travers brings 14 years of experience as both a journalist and professional photographer, with Technique Editor Dan Mold shoring up the magazine with his 6 years of expertise.
