7Artisans teases a new fast portrait prime - can you guess what it might be?
We're hoping for an 85mm f/1.2, at an accessible price
7Artisans has released a teaser image for an upcoming fast prime lens, and has also given three clues as to what it may be:
💡 Clue 1: Large aperture for stunning bokeh
💡 Clue 2: Portrait focal length for beautiful detail
💡 Clue 3: Precision focus, total creative control
If we assume the lens is for full-frame cameras, then a "portrait focal length" could translate to 85mm, while a "large aperture for stunning bokeh" suggests f/1.4 or larger. If 7Artisans produces the lens in multiple mount options, that makes it more likely it'll be manual focus only, hence necessitating "precision focus, [for] total creative control".
That said, 7Artisans does already produce an 85mm autofocus lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras: the AF 85mm F1.8. We've reviewed that lens and found it to offer a lot for its low price tag. However, while f/1.8 is fast enough for most scenarios, it leaves room in 7Artisans' lens range for a faster 85mm offering.
We don't yet have details of a full launch date for this mystery lens, but we'll be sure to update you when we know more.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
