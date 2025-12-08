7Artisans teases a new fast portrait prime - can you guess what it might be?

7Artisans has released a teaser image for an upcoming fast prime lens, and has also given three clues as to what it may be:

💡 Clue 1: Large aperture for stunning bokeh

💡 Clue 2: Portrait focal length for beautiful detail

💡 Clue 3: Precision focus, total creative control

If we assume the lens is for full-frame cameras, then a "portrait focal length" could translate to 85mm, while a "large aperture for stunning bokeh" suggests f/1.4 or larger. If 7Artisans produces the lens in multiple mount options, that makes it more likely it'll be manual focus only, hence necessitating "precision focus, [for] total creative control".

The 7Artisans AF 85mm F1.8 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

That said, 7Artisans does already produce an 85mm autofocus lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras: the AF 85mm F1.8. We've reviewed that lens and found it to offer a lot for its low price tag. However, while f/1.8 is fast enough for most scenarios, it leaves room in 7Artisans' lens range for a faster 85mm offering.

We don't yet have details of a full launch date for this mystery lens, but we'll be sure to update you when we know more.