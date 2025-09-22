The first camera that launched under the new OM System branding was also the last to carry the Olympus name emblazoned on the front. The OM System OM-1 launched under a new name but paid homage to its roots by keeping the Olympus name written across the front of the camera.

Now, as the OM-1 becomes discontinued at major US retailers, OM System is heavily discounting its remaining stock of the camera that carries both the OM System and Olympus names.

The OM System OM-1 has dropped by a massive $800 in the US from OM System's online storefront, which puts the former flagship at $1,000 less than the list price of the OM-1 Mark II.

Save 36% ($800) OM System OM-1: was $2,199 now $1,399 at explore.omsystem.com An $800 discount puts the OM System OM-1 at $1,400 body-only, which is $1,000 less than the list price of the updated OM-1 Mark II. The newer camera has some perks, but has the same sensor and processor as the original OM-1, making this discount highly tempting.

The OM System OM-1 is both the first mirrorless to use OM System in the name and the last to wear the Olympus badge across the front after the brand transitioned to OM System after selling its imaging division in 2021. The brand has since refreshed the original OM System OM-1 with the OM System OM-1 Mark II, a camera that houses the same sensor and processor but builds on the features with additions like live graduated ND filters and 8.5 stops of stabilization.

The OM-1 and the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV are the only mirrorless cameras on OM System’s online US web store that still carry the Olympus name on the front. The E-M10 Mark IV has stuck around as a budget option. The 2021 OM-1, however, appears to be discontinued and out-of-stock at major US retailers, suggesting the deal direct from OM System may be clearing out some of the final new-in-box stock.

Buying an older model is often an ideal strategy for picking up a new camera on a budget – and that’s especially true for the OM-1. The OM-1 is a former flagship, which means it boasts some of the brand’s top features, including a stacked sensor and 50 fps bursts with autofocus, but the discount on the aging camera puts the price almost down to the OM-5 Mark II.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

I’ve used the OM System OM-1 extensively – it’s one of my favorite choices for birding and hiking. The Micro Four Thirds sensor does sacrifice some light and detail from sporty full-frame cameras, but that crop sensor means farther reach with lenses that are significantly lighter. Since wildlife photography is only a hobby of mine, I prefer the system that’s easier to carry around. I like the OM-1, but it’s the range of telephoto lens options that makes me love the camera system as a whole.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opting for an older model misses out on a few of the improvements found in the OM-1 Mark II. The sensor and processor are the same, so the price difference isn’t going to create a noticeable difference in image quality. One of our complaints in our OM-1 Mark II review is, in fact, that it’s very similar to the OM-1.

There are still a few reasons to consider the newer model, if the budget allows. The autofocus on the newer camera is much improved, and the camera’s buffer can handle twice as many RAW photos in a row as the older model. Then there’s that live graduated ND filter built in, which can help prevent skies from being overblown into white, all while carrying less gear around.

But that may not be worth the price difference for many. The $800 discount in the US puts the camera down to $1,400 body only, which is $1,000 less than the list price on the OM-1 Mark II.

You may also like

Browse the best Micro Four Thirds cameras, or find the best Micro Four Thirds lenses to pair it with.