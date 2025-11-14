This 61MP full-frame camera rivals medium-format resolution. Get the Sony A7R IVA, save $700 with FREE accessories in this limited-time offer

If you've been thinking about upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera or switching systems, now's a great time to take the leap. Featuring one of the highest-resolution sensors, the Sony A7R IVA Basic Bundle is now available for just $2,998 at B&H.

With this offer, you save $710 on the bundle's regular price tag of $3,708 – which gets you the 61MP full-frame camera, a 128GB SD card, an extra battery and a bag.

Save $710 Sony A7R IVA Basic Bundle: was $3,708 now $2,998 at BHPhoto Featuring a 61MP full-frame sensor, this camera rivals medium format resolution. It captures full-width sensor readout to produce 4K video with 6K oversampling. The bundle includes a Sony 128GB SF-M Tough Series UHS-II SDXC memory card, Watson NP-FZ100 V3 Lithium-Ion Battery Pack and Lowepro Adventura Go BP 150 Backpack (Black, 11L).

If you're after a true powerhouse, this Sony A7R IVA offer is unbeatable. The A7R IVA delivers incredible resolution for both stunning photos and cinematic video – without the bulk or high price of a medium format system, making this deal even more tempting.

(Note that the A7R IVA is identical to the original Sony A7R IV aside from a couple of minor technical differences, including a higher-resolution LCD screen (2.36 million dots, up from 1.44 million) and USB 3.2 support.)

At the heart of the A7R IVA is a 61MP back-illuminated full-frame sensor that captures razor-sharp detail and performs beautifully even in low-light conditions. This next-gen sensor technology will make your images stand out with clarity and richness.

Want to push the detail even further? With Pixel Shift Multi Shooting, you can create jaw-dropping 240.8MP composite images – this means you get imagery with 19,008 x 12,672 pixels!

If you shoot fast genres like action or wildlife, the real-time Eye AF with 567 phase-detection points has your back. It tracks humans and animals across 74% of the frame, so you never miss a moment – whether you're creating photographic or videographic work.

So, if you've ever had your eye on this camera and want to create visuals that rival medium format quality, now's the time to grab the Sony A7R IVA.

Check out our rundown of the highest-resolution cameras available today, and see our recommendations for the best lenses for the Sony A7R IV.