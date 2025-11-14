I love instant film, but I’m the sort of photographer who wants to have both a digital photo and instant film. That’s why I love Fujifilm’s Instax printers – I’ve had one in my camera bag for years. The printers tend to cost right around $110-120 in the US, but the Instax Mini Link 2 has dropped to an all-time low on Amazon as an $80 Prime-exclusive deal.

The Instax Mini Link prints digital photos onto real instant film. The portable printer exposes the digital photo onto real instant film, so you can watch the photo develop on the film that spits out, just like with an instant camera.

There are two key reasons that I love using an instant film printer rather than a real instant film camera (though I do use those on occasion, too). First, I can still have the digital file. The Instax Mini Link printers can print out any photo that’s on a smartphone, and that includes photos that I take with my mirrorless camera and transfer to my phone.

Second, an Instax printer allows me to only print my favorites, which means I don’t waste film on photos that I don’t love.

LOWEST EVER PRICE Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 Bundle: was $111.95 now $79.95 at Amazon Fujifilm's instant film printers typically cost more than $100, but the Instax Mini Link 2 has dropped to just under $80. That's an all-time low for one of my favorite photo accessories – and it makes a great gift.

The newest version of the series is the Instax Mini Link 3, which upgrades to a USB-C port and has a little better print colors. But a Prime-only deal on Amazon puts the Link Mini 2 at an all-time low at just under $80. That’s a steep discount if you don’t mind the old port style (and a USB cord comes in the box). I’ve used both printers and the differences are fairly minimal, so I wouldn’t hesitate to grab the older version if the price is better.

According to Amazon price trackers, that’s the lowest price yet for the bundle that includes the printer with a pack of film.

The deal is exclusive to Prime members, with the non-Prime price sitting at $96.95

