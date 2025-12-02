I'm a Polaroid shooter and this is the Cyber Monday deal I've been looking for: Up to 15% off i-Type and Go film

Most of my friends were scouring the Cyber Monday camera deals for big savings on mirrorless cameras and lenses. Me? I was looking for money off Polaroid film, which is famously expensive and rarely receives a discount.

Well, Cyber Monday came good – Amazon is offering 15% off a multi-pack of i-Type Color Film along with 10% off Go Color Film!

MULTI-PACK DEAL Save 15% Polaroid i-Type Color Film (24): was $52.99 now $45.04 at Amazon This 4-pack of Polaroid i-Type Color Film gives you 24 exposures for your modern Polaroid camera. We all know how expensive film is, so take advantage of this 15% saving and stock up before this deal disappears! (Only compatible with i-Type cameras – this film won't work with vintage Polaroids.)

MULTI-PACK DEAL Save 10% Polaroid Color Go Film (48): was $64.99 now $58.19 at Amazon This multi-pack bundle gives you 6 cartridges of Polaroid Go Color Film, for a total of 48 instant photos. As a Go user, I can tell you that film for this system is very rarely reduced – so even this relatively small saving is a big deal. I recommend buying a couple of packs to maximize the discount. (Only compatible with Polaroid Go cameras.)

I've been shooting Polaroids for decades. As long as I can remember, they've always been about a buck per exposure (my old photography mentor used to tell a joke that it always cost him $1 and a new shirt whenever he'd test a lighting setup – $1 for the Polaroid, and a new shirt because he'd put the photo under his armpit to expose, which would decay the fabric).

So I'm super grateful to see Polaroid's color film discounted, both for the full-size i-Type format and the pint-sized Go format.

It's easy to be sniffy about 15% and 10% discounts on multi-packs of film, which only amounts to around 7 or 8 bucks. But if you shoot Polaroids regularly, you know that every penny saved on every shot you take is definitely worth having.

I must admit, even as someone who uses the smallest memory cards possible in my digital cameras to limit how much I shoot (I still have a 2GB card in one body!) I'm still wary about shooting too many Polaroids, because I'm conscious that every exposure doesn't just cost money – it also depletes one of my precious eight shots per pack.

So any saving on packs of film is very much appreciated, especially for the Polaroid Go – where film rarely receives a discount. My advice is to pick up at least two of the above bundles of whatever type of film you need, and stick them straight in the fridge. You're much better off buying (and saving) in bulk than running out and buying single packs of film!

(Image credit: Alis Volat)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best Polaroid cameras, and make sure to check out instant camera film sizes and ensure you know what type of instant film you need.