Fujifilm’s Instax digital instant camera hybrids mix digital files with real instant film – and the series’ newest member is here. The Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay+ is a cheap compact camera with dual formats (film and digital) and dual cameras (traditional and selfie).

The Mini LiPlay+ updates the original Instax Mini LiPlay with a secondary selfie camera, along with a refreshed look. Like its predecessor, the LiPlay+ is a digital camera that’s still capable of spitting out instant film prints thanks to the built-in printer. The LiPlay+ brings dual lenses to that dual format.

The ability to spit out real film isn’t the only nostalgia the LiPlay+ has going for it. Photos are 2560 x 1920, which is roughly 4.9MP. That’s more in line with the early 2000s digital compact cameras that have been returning among retro fans than the specs of a modern camera.

The rear-facing camera has the same resolution as the front-facing one, but has a slightly wider view at a 23mm equivalent compared to a 28mm equivalent.

(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

The Mini LiPlay app enables the camera to print out smartphone photos on instant film as well. The camera will also transfer digital files over a smartphone for social sharing, but only the ones that have already been printed out on instant film.

Beyond the addition of the secondary camera, the update to the LiPlay series also has a refreshed design, which is a bit boxier than the earlier camera. The LiPlay+ ergonomics are meant to hold the camera vertically, in line with the vertical Instax Mini film frame, though horizontal images are still possible too.

Fujifilm sent me the Mini LiPlay+ ahead of launch to try out – and the camera was exactly what I expected after using previous Instax hybrids. The film prints are bright and colorful, and the digital images have the sort of lo-fi quality that you’d expect from a low-resolution camera with a small sensor.

My biggest complaint on the LiPlay+ isn’t really with the camera itself, but the price. The Instax Mini LiPlay+ retails for about $235 / £190 / CA$280. (Australia pricing has not yet been announced, but that translates to about AU$361.)

That’s still relatively affordable, but it’s about the same price as the Instax Mini Evo, which with its retro looks, more controls, and wider range of creative effects, feels like the better buy, unless you really want that selfie camera. In comparison, the previous generation retailed for about $200 / £150.

The camera is expected to begin shipping in late October. For my full thoughts, read my Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay+ review.

