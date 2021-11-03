The best camera under $100 in 2021: cheap cameras that still take decent shots

While the best camera under $100 may be unlikely to set the world alight, these pocket-sized shooters will likely be better than you think! Whether you're looking for digital, instant film or even an underwater camera, major manufacturers have done a good job of making sure there are powerful cameras available for two-figure prices.

These cheap cameras can be a great, cost-effective way to learn the basics of photography, and can also be a good choice for getting kids into snapping pictures. After all, if a camera is going to get accidentally dropped or lost, you'd probably rather it wasn't an expensive one!

We've put together a guide of what we think are the best cameras available for $100 or less right now. They aren't going to have cutting-edge features or massive megapixel counts, but all of the cameras on our list are reliable, capable, and will do the basics that you need of them. You'll find cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and more on this list of our top ten picks, so you can be confident you'll be getting a name you trust.

Bear in mind that if you pick an instant film camera, refilling it will represent an ongoing cost, and not all digital cameras come with memory cards, so double-check that as well.

The prices of cameras are always changing, so while we've done our best to ensure that we include cameras available for $100 or less, some of them may creep over the line from time to time. Keep checking back though, as our tool pulls in all the latest deals, so you can be sure you're always getting the best price on each model!

1. Instax Mini 11 It comes in a range of pastel colors and is one of the most popular instant cameras Specifications Type: Instant film Film type: Instax mini Image Size: 54×86mm Viewfinder: Yes Lens: 60mm Flash: Yes Exposure modes: No Self timer: No User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS $42.96 View at Walmart $69.95 View at Moment Prime $79 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Film costs less than Polaroid + Fun to use Reasons to avoid - A little bulky - Images can be hit and miss

The Instax Mini 11 is the next generation in Fujifilm's popular line of instant film cameras. It hasn't changed much from previous models and still has the classic, chunky plastic look to it. The exposure settings dial has been removed in favor of an automatic exposure so that the flash always fires. There is a dial on the back of the camera that shows how many shots you have left and film cartridges are easy to replace - just line up the yellow markings. Film ejects almost instantly and the developing time is just 90 seconds so you won't have to wait too long to see the results. These cameras are great for fun to use and are perfect for creating memories you can put on your wall straight away. It's one of the cheapest instant cameras on our list and the film is reasonably priced too compared to the Polaroid Go which is why it claimed our top spot.

If you are looking for a good value camera, that offers you plenty of fun and features for your money, then an action camera could be a great choice. There are quite a few budget action cameras – but this one is one of our favorites. It is a 4K model – allowing you to shoot decent quality video footage from its fixed wide-angle lens. But you also get 16MP photos and two-inch touch screen. There’s electronic image stabilization too, while the waterproof housing enables it to withstand depths of / 131 feet. Included in the box is a remote control that straps to your wrist, Wi-Fi is included here, as is the ability to achieve time-lapse special effects, so in all this is an option worth further investigation.

3. Canon Powershot ELPH 180 / IXUS 185 Ultra-slim, and a generous feature set Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: 1/2.3-inch Megapixels: 20.5MP Screen: 2.7-inch 230k Viewfinder: None Lens type: 10x zoom Max burst speed: 0.8fps Max video resolution: 720p User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS $159 View at Walmart $159.99 View at Canon $179 View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + 8x zoom Reasons to avoid - Only 720p video capture

Canon's Powershot ELPH models (known as IXUS outside the United States), remain a very popular budget choice - and rightly so. Combining a low price with a fairly generous feature set, the 190 is ultra-slim and light, and incredibly easy to carry as a spare or travel camera.

You should be able to find the most recent Elph 180 or IXUS 185 model at just over the $100 mark. Slightly more expensive it the Canon Powershot Elph 190 which gives a slightly longer 10x zoom and wifi communication – if you can stretch your budget further.

With a 20.5MP sensor, sharp picture quality, and easy controls, this PowerShot is a small and slim compact with broad appeal that's available in a range of colors.

4. Lomo'instant Automat Retro-styled alternative to Instax Specifications Type: Instant Film type: Fujifilm instax mini Image size: 6.2cm x 4.6cm Minimum shooting distance: 35cm Viewfinder: Optical Lens: 60mm f/8 Flash: Built in Exposure modes: Auto, Bulb Self-timer: No User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS $69 View at Amazon $99.95 View at Amazon $179.99 View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + Smart retro styling + Takes instax mini film Reasons to avoid - Small optical viewfinder - Uses CR2 batteries

For those who hanker after the styling and size of the Leica Sofort, Lomography’s Lomo’instant Automat is the closest instant camera you'll get under $100.

For your money, you'll get a camera equipped with a 60mm lens with an aperture of f/8. There's a lens ring to dial in the focus distance from 60cm to infinity, and the front-mounted shutter release doubles up as a mirror for those essential selfies.

The viewfinder is a little on the small side, but build quality is otherwise good, and it takes instax mini film which means convenience in buying new packs.

Overall, there's not much to quibble over between the Automat and its Fujifilm Instax peers, apart from the aesthetics and personal choice.

Polaroid's smallest camera yet is hard not to love. It's designed that you can even wear it around your neck should you want to add a funky accessory to your outfit. The square, polaroid prints are smaller than those you would get out of the Polaroid OneStep 2 but that only adds to its cuteness factor. In bright sunlight it does have the tendency to overexpose and considering how expensive a pack of 8 film is, you don't want to be wasting shots. One of the features we loved was its ability to create double exposure images - something the Instax range of cameras can't do. It's a fun, quirky little camera that is fun to use for both young and old making it one of the best cameras for kids

If you're after a no-nonsense, pocket-sized camera this compact point and shoot from Kodak is ideal. You can pretty much take it anywhere with you which makes it perfect for day trips, holidays abroad or family occasions. It's got a 16.15MP, 1/2.3-inch sensor so while you won't be able to print your images really big, it'll be perfect for viewing on a computer or sharing on social media. The zoom range isn't bad either, it's equivalent to a 28-140mm lens on a full-frame camera and you can even use the 6x digital zoom if you need to get in a little closer. One of the downsides is it doesn't come with a viewfinder and the screen is hard to see on a sunny day but otherwise, it's a great buy for the price.

The biggest of Fujifilm's Instax range, as the name suggest, the Wide 300 delivers larger prints (via instax WIDE film packs).

Depending on your taste, its size is either a blessing - it feels substantial and well-built - or a curse (it's not a great choice for selfies, small hands may struggle, and it isn't as friendly to carry around).

Control is limited to adjusting brightness, and that huge built-in flash, while the 95mm lens is extended via a level next to the shutter release.

It's all a bit on the chunky side, apart from - strangely - the slightly ungenerous viewfinder. Still, if you're after larger prints from an instant camera, and still want change from $100, then the Wide 300 may be for you. Just make sure you handle it and check you're comfortable with the size before buying.

8. Lomography Konstruktor F A retro film camera that comes in kit form Specifications Type: 35mm film camera Film format: 35mm Lens: 50mm f/10 Viewfinder: Waist level screen User modes: Manual User level: Enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $39.90 View at Amazon $39.90 View at BHPhoto 181 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + A camera that you build yourself + Relive the analog dream by shooting film Reasons to avoid - Film and processing costs extra - You have to build it yourself!

A left-field choice for those wanting a camera for under $100 is to go 35mm - as there are a number of film cameras available at budget prices - and in fact, many of the best Lomography cameras can be bought for under $100. But they don't get much more left-field than the Konstructor... which you build yourself out of the plastic bits contained in this kit. It is a great project for those who want to live the analog life - and a great present for a patient teenager. Remember though, the film costs extra.

