My favorite cheap instant film camera has just dropped to $65 – and it includes everything you need to get started
The Fujifilm Instax Mini SE is just $65 bundled with film, a case, and an album at Walmart
I love film photography – but paying for film development, not so much. That’s why I love instant film. Instant film offers all the retro charm, but without the cost or wait for development.
I have accumulated quite the collection of instant film cameras as a camera reviewer, but the Fujifilm Instax Mini SE is my favorite budget option. While I love the Instax Mini 99’s controls and the Mini Evo’s hybrid design, those options are far more expensive.
The Instax Mini SE is a Walmart-exclusive camera, and the biggest difference compared to the pricier Instax Mini 12 is that there’s a control around the lens to set the exposure based on whether you are shooting on a sunny day or indoors. That can make the camera a little harder to use for beginners, but it offers more control over the final photos.
The Instax Mini SE was already the cheapest current model in the lineup, but now creators can get everything they need to get started, including the camera, a ten pack of film, a case, and a photo album for $65 at Walmart. That’s an excellent deal for anyone who’s been eyeing instant film photography but is cautious of the cost, and it also makes for a fantastic gift.
This bundle with all the accessories is actually 88 cents less than just buying the camera and film, which is also discounted for Black Friday.
I haven’t seen a better instant film bundle yet this holiday shopping season. The Instax Mini 12 comes close in a bundle that's about $20 more. The fully auto Instax Mini 12 is a little better for kids and anyone who doesn’t want to have to remember to turn a dial to set the exposure before taking a shot, but the SE bundle has the best price.
To shoot beyond the ten photos included in the bundle, pick up a 20-pack of film, which is also discounted at Walmart right now. Or, if you want to go beyond the white border, you can find all different kinds of designs, like my personal favorite: the retro contact sheet design.
