Love rare cameras? This limited edition card game would make an ideal stocking stuffer – or a post-Christmas dinner distraction
Camera Quartet is a card game themed around camera rarities from the likes of Nikon, Leica and Hasselblad
If you’re going to play a card game only once per year, it’s likely going to be during the holiday season. That’s why the Camera Quartett Card Game Spielkarten Playing Cards Deck grabbed my attention when I saw it posted on Leica Rumors.
The limited-edition card game is made by Austria-based Jo Geier Mint & Rare and is available through the rare camera specialist’s website.
Billed as a collector-focused game, the deck includes cards featuring iconic Leica cameras, Hasselblad cameras and Nikon cameras, along with brands like Voigtländer and more.
It’s designed in-house, featuring photographs of pieces that have actually passed through the shop. It’s limited to just 100 units, so if you want to get one then the cards could be stacked against you if you don’t move fast!
The deck features thirty-seven cards and the game is for two or more players. Instructions are included, but it’s unclear exactly how the game is played from the product page alone. However, judging by the name, I’m guessing players are tasked with building a collection of four cameras in a bid to outdo their rivals.
From the imagery I can see that there’s a special Joker card, which is none other than proprietor Jo Geier – and it's definitely a card you'll want to claim. It states: “The card that outshines them all. No other can surpass it.”
So, if you can’t stand to play another game of Rummy this Christmas or New Year, you can bore your non-photographer friends and family silly with this. Oh, and what an excellent little stocking stuffer or gift for another photographer, too!
