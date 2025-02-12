I hunt deals for a living and these are my top 7 Presidents' Day camera deals
My pick of the best camera deals this holiday weekend
If you're in the market for one of the best mirrorless cameras, want one of the best vlogging cameras to start your YouTube career, or you just want to save a little bit of money along the way, we have the thing for you this Presidents' Day.
I check camera prices for a living and I have trawled online to find you the latest deals that retailers have to offer this Presidents' Day. - whether you require one of the best professional cameras or you want the best camera for street photography I have hand-picked the top 7 deals so far that I think you should be spending your money on, so scroll down below:
OM Systems OM-5 |was $1,199.99| now $999.99
SAVE $200 at Adorama. If you're looking for a camera with a compact form factor, perfect for street or travel photography then this 20MP Micro Four Thirds camera with 4K video capabilities is a great choice to take on an adventure. Available in black or silver.
💲 Price match:
B&H: $999.99
SAVE $1,700 at B&H This three-piece light kit is just the perfect solution for any photographer or videographer looking to have that perfect studio lighting in any environment in a small portable package - now with an ever cheaper price tag too!
💲Price match:
Amazon $699
SAVE $800 at Adorama. With a 45MP full-frame sensor, the Nikon D850 is one of the last great DSLRs. The DSLR offers a beefier grip and optical viewfinder, along with a lower price point than mirrorless cameras with similar specifications. Comes with a free memory card and bag.
💲Price match:
B&H: $1,996.95
Panasonic Lumix S5 II body| $1,997 |now $1,597.99
SAVE $400 at B&H The Lumix S5 II is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a big filmmaking pedigree. It’s built around a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, boasts phase hybrid AF, cinema 4K 60p and 6K 30p – and it’s no stills slouch either. It’s not surprising we gave it five stars in our review!
Price match💲:
Adorama: $1,597| Amazon: $1,597
Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95
SAVE $3 + three FREE rolls of film worth $46.90 at B&H.
The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many; its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog but want to save on film too.
💲 Price match:
Adorama: $496.95
Save $600 at Adorama on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.
💲Price Match:
B&H: $3,396.95
Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was $1,799.99 | now $1,497.99
Save $302 at Amazon. The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. Available in black, red, green, or blue at this price.
While this is an eclectic mix of cameras for professional use that could cover a vast array of photography genres, to the fun and spontaneous Pentax 17 camera, there is no denying that all these cameras (and the lighting kit) offer great discounts on their list price.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
