Lexar celebrates its 30th birthday and reveals new storage solutions for AI workloads

2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the Lexar brand. From its beginnings in defining the speed standard for the first CompactFlash cards, to its latest innovations like the stunning metal-cased Armor SD card, Lexar has continually been at the forefront of the flash memory market. At this year's CES consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas it's showcasing its latest and greatest products.

Lexar Silver Plus 2TB microSDXC card (Image credit: Lexar)

These include the world's first 2 terabyte microSD card, capable of up to 255MB/s read and 180MB/s write speeds, the Lexar Silver Plus 2TB microSDXC.

Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD (Image credit: Lexar)

Another intriguing new storage solution is the TouchLock Portable SSD; a NFC dual-encryption portable SSD that features NFC authentication and 128-bit AES hardware encryption. Using a smartphone as the key, users can tap to unlock secure storage zones, all in a slim, magnetic drive that offers automatic photo backup.

Lexar Air Portable SSD (Image credit: Lexar)

If you'd prefer an ultra-light and compact portable SSD, there's the Lexar Air Portable SSD that weighs just 0.6 oz and features automatic backup via the Lexar App.

Lexar AI-Grade SSD (Image credit: Lexar)

For its latest development, Lexar is introducing AI Storage Core: a range of storage products designed to be compatible with the latest generation of PCs that feature built-in expansion interfaces. These products include the AI-Grade SSD; a PCIe M.2 NVME internal SSD designed specifically for AI PCs and high-performance compute workloads.

(Image credit: Lexar)

There's also the AI-Grade Storage Stick; an expansion card that "will allow users to expand storage instantly by simply plugging in a device to increase capacity". Lastly, there's the AI-Grade Card, which Lexar states is "for 8K AI imaging, sensor fusion and real-time edge analytics". We look forward to receiving more details about these AI-compatible products, including pricing and availability information.