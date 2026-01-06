New action camera brand asks "What if a DJI Nano and Insta360 Ace Pro made a baby?"

With CES kicking off in Las Vegas, a new company, Leaptic, is promoting a new ultra-compact action camera on social media. It looks very similar to the recently launched DJI Osmo Nano; however, while that camera was 4K, this one offers 8K – or at least the promotional materials imply it. The truth might be a little more complicated...

Something new is coming. LEAPTIC’s first action camera debuts at CES 2026. See you in Las Vegas. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ViwiMW6mJqJanuary 4, 2026

There is an 8K action camera out there – the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 – but both Insta360 and DJI have stuck to 4K video when it comes to their most compact cameras, the Go Ultra and the Nano respectively.

This camera, though, seems to be named – on close examination of the newly posted product page – the Dreame Leaptic Cube. After a year or so in which we've already seen a lot of new brands that involve DJI products, is exactly how much this looks like the DJI Osmo Nano. I'm looking especially at the join.

"Why, then, does it have a better spec?", you might ask. "Well, does it?" I would retort, because if you look carefully through the product page, you'll see the phrase "8K sensor" rather than 8K video, and 50MP clarity, saying 8K sensor is a good way of bigging up the number of pixels involved, a practice commonly used by even the best budget action camera brands.

Even more interesting, a lot of the styling of the site seems to owe something to the design style of DJI's own pages (rounded corners, blue-to cyan sensor illustration and more), and perhaps even the text for the company story text.

Here the company actually says "We are Dreame Leaptic – not a spec-chasing brand, but a persistent innovator" in the brand story which has appeared at the bottom of its new site, but the pages feature a lot of tell-tale signs of AI, including long dashes with no spaces.

In a world where AI is used to generate copy and pages, rather than employing original human designers, perhaps this kind of thing will become more common. Alternatively, could this be another brand emerging to get DJI products out there despite the ban in the USA.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like

Check my guide to the best action cameras to see all the different cameras and sizes that are already out there.