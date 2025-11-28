These 5 photography things made my Black Friday list – Affordable, practical, fun, or perfect for getting the most out of my existing kit

Black Friday is here, and navigating the endless deals on cameras, lenses, and accessories can feel overwhelming.

While photography can be an expensive hobby or profession, the truth is that you don't need the latest mirrorless camera to boost creativity, extend usability, or have more fun with your photography.

That's why I've put together my top 5 Black Friday photography picks – practical, budget-friendly items. These are tools and accessories that enhance your workflow, help maintain your gear, unlock new creative potential, and even extend the use of your existing kit, all without spending a fortune.

You might already have some of them, or they may not be for you, but this list is designed to inspire us to think differently and make the most of what we already own this Black Friday.

Top 5 Black Friday photography picks

1. Protect your memory cards

A memory card case might seem like a boring accessory, but it's absolutely essential to keep your photos safe. If you want affordable protection, this Pelican Memory Card Case is perfect. Damage or loose cards can easily fail, and once that happens, those precious photos might be gone forever – making a tough, protective case like this a simple but crucial safeguard.

Save 53% Pelican Memory Card Case (Black): was $35.95 now $16.95 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ It features a removable shock-absorbing insert that securely holds 12 SD, 6 miniSD, and 6 microSD cards in precise, form-fitting cutouts. Made from tough polycarbonate resin and sealed against moisture, the case provides durable, water-resistant protection.

2. Retro-styled digital compact without screen

If you love the idea of a disposable film camera without the waste or developing costs, the Camp Snap is a fun and refreshingly simple way to shoot. It may seem like a quirky, low-tech gadget, but that's exactly where its magic lies – perfect for slowing down, embracing imperfect snapshots, and enjoying photography without the distraction of a screen. Read our Camp Snap review.

3. Get creative with an infrared filter

If you want to boost creativity with the kit you already own, this IR filter reveals unseen details, colors, and high-contrast effects in nature and outdoor shots. Check here what infrared photography looks like. For context: Infrared photography is only possible with specialized filters, professionally converted cameras, or specialized thermal cameras – the latter two don't come cheap. So, this filter is making it easy to experiment. Read our Infrared (R72) Lens Filter Plus+ review.

4. Unlock close-up potential

If you want to explore macro without buying a dedicated lens, this affordable Viltrox kit fits between your camera and lens to move the lens farther from the sensor, letting you focus closer and capture finer details. Since dedicated macro lenses can easily cost $500+, this Viltrox set is a cost-effective entry into macro photography. It will let you experiment with close-up shots, revealing textures and details that were previously out of reach. If this set isn't suiting your setup, check the best extension tube sets here.

5. Lens protection on-the-go made simple

If you often fiddle with your lens caps, this 5-in-1 kit is great. With small straps that keep the caps attached around your lens, this kit makes it easy to pop the cap back on quickly. And the included microfiber cloth is always handy for wiping away dust, and more to ensure maximum photo clarity.