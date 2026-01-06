Is DJI making another power play in the global markets with a teased new product?
DJI seems to be teasing a new device in China, but nothing is seen on the socials in other countries...
A poster on Weibo – the China-based micro blogging site – has posted what looks like a DJI teaser for a new product, but it's not one that has been seen in other territories.
Specifically, it looks quite a lot like the company's various forays into the outdoor DJI Power 1000 and the smaller Power 500. More recently, the line has been expanded with the DJI Power 2000. All store roughly commensurate amounts of energy to the product number, so the Power 1000 has just over 1000Wh (Watt Hours) of energy, and are especially good for topping up drones in the field, as well as all the other things a large portable battery is handy for, like providing energy for cameras and lights on location shoots and camping trips.
Here, though, the image posted by Camera Beta on Weibo seems to look a lot like one of DJI's typical launch teasers. Admittedly, I need to preach caution; as with everything these days, that is could be an AI simulation!
Stylistically, it adopts DJI's traits, but that is also something image generation AI is good at!
What is interesting is that – assuming what we're looking at is a power bank in the DJI Power style – there is a big light down the side. This is a feature I praised in my review of the Anker Solix C1000, a product that actually came out before DJI entered this product category. From the picture, that does seem to be something that is finally on offer here.
A light seems a simple addition, but is a very useful tool for a power bank for many other applications beyond drone work, and also for drone operators who are working in more than just hobbyist regulations that insist on daylight. It can just help in moving the box around in a power cut!
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
