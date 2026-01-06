Discontinued DSLR back in store! 12 years in, the Nikon D610 is still a great but rare find

The Nikon D610 full-frame DSLR, officially discontinued in 2018, has unexpectedly returned in brand-new condition on Amazon US

While the Nikon D610 has been discontinued for years, we've just spotted the classic full-frame DSLR brand new at Amazon US for $930.63.

A genuinely surprising find for photographers who already own Nikon F-mount lenses or simply prefer shooting through an optical viewfinder.

We've seen this happen before, albeit briefly. Back in 2024, the Nikon D610 reappeared on Amazon UK as part of a Black Friday deal, priced at £813.37 (approx. $1,100). Since then, new stock has dried up, with nothing but used or refurbished models turning up – often at questionable prices.

This US listing stands out. Brand-new boxed D610 bodies are now extremely rare, and reappearing stock is always limited.

Nikon D610 body: $930.63 at Amazon The Nikon D610 features a rear screen that doesn't tilt, but it’s a larger than usual 3.2-inch display with 921k dots. It offers a continuous shooting speed of 6fps, dual card slots, and is fully weather-sealed. This DSLR is great for stills, but it may not meet the needs of today's videographers. Like other cameras of its era, it doesn’t shoot in 4K video but can record in full HD at 40p/25p/24p.

For context, when Nikon announced the D610 in October 2013, it launched at $1,999.95 body-only. Officially, the Nikon D610 was discontinued in December 2019, with production ending by the close of that year – though some retailers had already marked it as discontinued as early as 2017.

Nikon D610: still a solid stills camera

The Nikon D610 may not be new tech, but it still delivers where it counts for photography. Key features include a 24.3MP full-frame sensor, 6fps continuous shooting, dual SD card slots, and a weather-sealed body.

The rear screen doesn't tilt, but it's a generously sized 3.2-inch display with 921k dots. Video is where the camera shows its age – there's no 4K, only Full HD – but for stills-focused shooters, that's unlikely to be a deal-breaker.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Nikon fully committed to mirrorless, new DSLR bodies are becoming a thing of the past. At just over $900, the Nikon D610 is one of the most affordable ways to buy a brand-new full-frame Nikon camera – and likely one of the last chances to do so without turning to the second-hand market.

You might like...

If you are a Nikon shooter or considering switching to Nikon, check out our guide to the best Nikon cameras and best lenses.