I’m a drone expert, and the DJI ban is actually the best thing to happen to your wallet – here’s why

Going into 2026, DJI is facing its most serious threat ever in America, but rather than proving a massive problem to potential customers looking for the best drones, it seems to be creating some unexpected possibilities – not least this deal on the DJI Mini 5 Pro – SO LONG AS YOU GO FOR THE FLY MORE COMBO.

I must caution that not everything about the deal here is exactly as you might hope. Our deals expert will point out that some Amazon sellers are not Amazon themselves, and that means you might not get the kind of shipping experience you're used to with Amazon Prime, for example, even where you get the best camera drones.

Here, though, my Mini 5 Pro review experience was great – so hopefully it'll last a long time – and the top Amazon customer review I saw said "5.0 out of 5 stars Incredible Little Drone, Glad I Picked It Up When I Did" – and that might be you.

It is undoubtedly true that this is the best drone for photographers and video creators in the weight category right now. It has the best camera and the best tech – LiDAR and other subject tracking, and a social-media-friendly rotating camera with a full 225 degrees of movement. The omnidirectional collision sensors should also mean you keep it safe for a long time.

DJI faces a problem in 2026 though – the American government said their new products would be banned unless any one of five of its own departments conducted an investigation into DJI during 2025. Existing drones will still remain legal to fly, however, so no worries about these products.

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro – another current DJI product that you can get for less at the moment. (Image credit: Adam Juniper / Future)

The US government didn't get around to that for some reason – nothing which we've seen any evidence of – landing DJI on the FCC covered list. That doesn't stop DJI from selling their 'old' drones, and this was released before the December 23 deadline, so it is still the current product worldwide. It has high specs, and, perhaps, possible DJI customers might also get to take advantage of nervousness around the band from the ban on new products – even though this is new?

Which leads me to point out a few other DJI drones worth a look as we move into the new year.

There is 19% off the flagship DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone (Mavic 4 Pro Amazon link) with its tri-camera system, savings well into the hundreds of dollars, depending on your bundle, for example.

This, too, is a very well-equipped current model, which is fully ready for social and clever cinematography with a rotating camera module.

Save 15% ($80) DJI Neo – Motion Fly More Combo: was $529 now $449 at Amazon This drone might be small, but it packs a punch of 4K video, weighs just 135g and has a flight time of 18 minutes – now at an even lower price. The bundle adds FPV goggles, enough batteries for real fun, and an amazing natural 'floating wand' controller.

There are also other options at a much lower cost of entry. The DJI Neo – a great first drone that even has the option of FPV – is widely discounted in bundles with the controller and with the FPV goggles and might be seen as a bit of a steal (though this deal is for Prime members).