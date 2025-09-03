Sick of vlogging on your phone? Level up your content with $100 off this killer camera and lens combo

Looking to upgrade your content creation setup? Whether you're currently using your phone or trying to wrangle an old DSLR or mirrorless camera to do the job, stop torturing yourself.

One of my favorite vlogging cameras, the Sony ZV-E10, is currently $100 off with a super-useful zoom lens – a brilliant saving on a content creation combo that will supercharge your video!

There's a reason that the Sony ZV-E10 (review) is so popular with creators: it's amazing at what it does.

Obviously it has all the usual features that all the other cameras have – 4K 30p video, a flippy screen so you can see yourself while recording, and great autofocus that keeps you or your subject(s) in focus.

However, what makes the ZV-E10 one of the absolute best cameras for vlogging is something very special: Auto-Framing mode. This gives you a virtual cameraman, to add movement and dynamism to your shots!

Essentially the camera crops into the footage and tracks you, with the cropped frame following you around the scene. So even when your camera is fixed on a tripod, with no movement whatsoever, this mode creates the illusion of panning and zooming shots! It's absolute genius.

You also get the benefit of a rich, detailed 24.2MP APS-C image sensor that dwarfs the sensor in your smartphone. And of course you can change the lens to suit your creative needs or the needs of your specific shoot – though this bundle includes the versatile 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 power zoom lens.

This is a 24-75mm equivalent lens, in full frame terms, which is versatile enough to cover presenting to camera, shooting B-roll and even a wide range of stills, from lanscapes to street photography to portraiture.

It's the perfect all-purpose lens to cover most of your needs, but make sure to check out the best lenses for the Sony ZV-E10 for more recommendations.