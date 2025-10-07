Canon’s creator camera combo slashed to CA$1,099.97 in Canada

The Canon EOS R50 V + RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ kit is now going for CA$1,099.97, down from CA$1,279.99 - that’s a saving of CA$180.02

If you’ve been hunting for a video-centric APS-C mirrorless kit that blends affordability with modern features, this deal is hard to pass up.

What makes it especially compelling is the balance of specs you get for the price. The EOS R50 V keeps the 24.2 MP APS-C sensor and Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, now repackaged in a body optimized for creators. The kit lens, the RF-S 14-30mm power zoom, adds practicality: a versatile wide-to-standard range with optical image stabilization and silent zooming - particularly helpful for video work where zoom control noise matters.

In everyday use, the R50 V targets creators who switch between vertical and horizontal video modes. It offers dual tripod mounts (for vertical shooting), a front record button, and livestreaming capabilities out of the box. It also handles 4K capture with Canon’s color science, and while it doesn’t replace high-end cinema tools, it’s a smart pick for starting or intermediate creators.

The power zoom lens complements the body well. While you won’t get ultra-fast apertures, the lens offers usable f/4–6.3 performance across its range, with stabilization and zoom smoothness that’s good for run-and-gun shooting or content creation where you want fluid zoom transitions without fuss.

Every camera kit has trade-offs, of course. Low-light performance won’t rival full-frame models, and battery life under heavy video use is something to be aware of. The lens’s variable aperture means pushing ISO more often in dim environments. But for what you’re paying - CA$1,099.97, you’re getting a well-rounded, creator-friendly package at a real bargain.

As always, deals like this often don’t last. Stock can shift, or prices might quietly rise again. If the EOS R50 V kit has been on your radar, now is a great window to strike. This kind of value in a modern APS-C video kit is rare.