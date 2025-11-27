Smart home camera notifications are annoying. The Google Nest Cam is not (and it starts at just $75 right now)
I hate getting 500 notifications when I let the dog out or when my kids play outside, which is why I love the Google Nest Cam
The day I started testing smart home security cameras was the day my phone exploded with hundreds of notifications. But I don’t really need to let the dog out 500 times a day and also clear 500 notifications from my phone, which is why, after trying out a handful of different options, the smart home security camera system that I keep coming back to is the Google Nest.
There are two big reasons that I love the Google Nest system, and the first is that you still get some video history without a subscription. The three hours of video history included with most new Google Nest Cams isn’t much, but it’s enough to check on my home while I’m away without paying for a subscription.
But the second reason that I love the Google Nest is possibly the largest: geofencing. Turning on this feature means that I don’t get any notifications when I’m home. But, when I leave (or rather my smartphone leaves) notifications automatically power on so I can monitor my home, without notifications getting annoying.
Built for watching your home indoors, the Google Nest Cam Wired is simple to use and set up.
Right now, the Google Nest Cam Indoor – the best option for watching inside your house – is at its lowest price that it’s been in months at $75.
The battery-powered Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor is also heavily discounted to $119.
My choice for monitoring my home outdoors is the battery-powered outdoor version.
If you prefer a wired set-up, the wired version is also on sale.
I have an assortment of different smart home cameras now, thanks to my job testing cameras, but the Google Nest Cam is the one I gravitate towards for having the least annoying notifications. It’s not as cheap as options like Ring, which start at $25 for Black Friday right now, but I love the geofencing and free three hours of video storage.
