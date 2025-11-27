The day I started testing smart home security cameras was the day my phone exploded with hundreds of notifications. But I don’t really need to let the dog out 500 times a day and also clear 500 notifications from my phone, which is why, after trying out a handful of different options, the smart home security camera system that I keep coming back to is the Google Nest.

There are two big reasons that I love the Google Nest system, and the first is that you still get some video history without a subscription. The three hours of video history included with most new Google Nest Cams isn’t much, but it’s enough to check on my home while I’m away without paying for a subscription.

But the second reason that I love the Google Nest is possibly the largest: geofencing. Turning on this feature means that I don’t get any notifications when I’m home. But, when I leave (or rather my smartphone leaves) notifications automatically power on so I can monitor my home, without notifications getting annoying.

Right now, the Google Nest Cam Indoor – the best option for watching inside your house – is at its lowest price that it’s been in months at $75.

The battery-powered Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor is also heavily discounted to $119.

I have an assortment of different smart home cameras now, thanks to my job testing cameras, but the Google Nest Cam is the one I gravitate towards for having the least annoying notifications. It’s not as cheap as options like Ring, which start at $25 for Black Friday right now, but I love the geofencing and free three hours of video storage.

