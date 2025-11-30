It's not a typo! Our favorite Garmin Mini 3 Dash Cam is under $100 ahead of Cyber Monday
The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 budget dash cam is now under 100 bucks
Looking for a dash camera for a gift or yourself this Black Friday weekend? We think you could do a lot worse than opt for this deal on the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3. It is one of the best dash cams around, and our outright favorite budget dash cams. On sale at Amazon for $99.97, it is a nice little deal to help you keep your eyes on the road.
Sure this is not the biggest discount you will see bandied around this Black Friday. The Garmin Mini has a recommended price of $149, and generally goes to around $140. You can also get this sort of discount direct from Garmin.
The Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 is one of the smallest dash cam on the market today. Roughly the size of a car key fob, the camera records in 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR, is easy to set up, has an equally compact windscreen mount, and even features a voice control system
What we like about the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3, apart from its price is that it is so small - taking up hardly any real estate on your windshield. It is also really easy to attach to your windscreen too, using Garmin’s wonderfully simple and compact mounting system.
Despite the size, the Mini 3 still packs a punch, with a Full HD resolution at 30 frames per second, a 140-degree lens, and HDR to help balance exposure in especially bright and dark environments.
Check our ful guide to the best budget dash cams
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
