Every driver should have a dash cam - the one I use is now at its lowest-ever price

Let's face it, most cameras are a luxury - something we use for a hobby, and to capture memories. But if you're a driver, a dash cam is a necessity. With roads getting increasingly congested, it's only a matter of time before you're involved in a near miss, or something potentially much worse. And if the unthinkable was to happen, having a dash cam record the incident could not only capture critical information about the vehicle/s involved to track down a hit and run driver, it could also be invaluable for providing your insurers with proof that you were not liable. What's more, with the rise in 'crash for cash' scams where criminals will intentionally 'brake check' you to cause a collision for the insurance pay-out, having video evidence to prove your innocence is essential.

I've actually been hit by another driver which consequently totalled my own vehicle. I've now fitted front and rear dash cams to my replacement car, and I wouldn't drive without them. The system I use is the 70mai A510, and after more than a year's usage, I can personally vouch for its long-term reliability.

With its cutting-edge Sony STARVIS 2 image sensor, front camera video quality is excellent, even at night, helped by HDR and a large f/1.8 lens aperture.

The rear camera isn't up to the quality of the front unit, but it does the job and is way better than simply having no camera protecting the rear of your vehicle. And at this end of the market, rear camera quality is always a compromise to keep prices low.

