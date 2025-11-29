Trendy cameras rarely go on sale. But the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is the definition of trendy, and it just dropped by $270

If you want to find a camera that’s the least likely to go on sale, find a camera that’s so trendy, it’s hard to find in stock. But after trends made the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 hard to find, the popular pocket gimbal camera now has huge discount in the Black Friday camera sales.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 earned viral fame for its unusual design that mixes a one-inch sensor camera with a built-in gimbal. That eliminates shaky videos without having to worry about mounting and configuring a gimbal, making it a popular choice for anything from content creation to capturing vacation videos.

While the Pocket 3’s popularity made the camera hard to find for several months, the unusual vlogging camera has now dropped by $270 at US photo retailer B&H, going for $529.

The Pocket 3 is no longer difficult to find, with availability at several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Adorama. But the camera is still out of stock at DJI’s US website. Retailers don’t list an end date for the sale, and the camera’s popularity could mean the discount may not last long.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is really like a pocketable TV studio. The camera, lens, gimbal, and mic are all integrated into one single device, which can be operated all from the rotating screen. The built-in gimbal isn’t just for eliminating shaking video, however. The camera also has integrated tracking features, so you can record a video of yourself and have the camera follow you as you move around.

The camera shoots up to 4K 120p, but its best feature is arguably the large one-inch sensor. That’s larger than the sensor in basic point-and-shoot cameras and larger than what’s found in most action cameras.

