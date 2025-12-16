Adobe’s online space for generating AI video now feels a lot more like the brand’s longstanding video tools. On Tuesday, December 16, Adobe announced the public beta of the Firefly video editor, along with prompt-based editing, AI video upscaling, and support for the third-party model FLUX.2 from Black Forest Labs.

Firefly video editor is a browser-based software

Adobe’s online Firefly can now do more than generate. The new Firefly video editor is a web-based video editing software meant to assemble and tweak AI-generated video. Previously, Firefly generated videos in the web app that could be later taken into Premiere Pro, but the update brings prompting and editing into one online workspace.

What's New for Video | Adobe Firefly - YouTube Watch On

The Firefly video editor, which is now in public beta, allows creators to combine generated clips using a multi-track timeline, a lightweight version reminiscent of similar tools in software like Premiere Pro.

Users can take advantage of the timeline to edit, or can also use the text editor to shorten, trim, and rearrange interviews and other talking-head videos.

The web-based software also supports exporting in multiple formats, including vertical and widescreen.

Firefly can now edit videos with prompts, rather than regenerating

Previously, if Firefly didn’t get a clip just right, the only option was to try again and regenerate the entire clip. Now, Adobe has introduced prompt-based editing, which allows creators to correct part of a clip without regenerating the entire thing.

Adobe demonstrated using the tool to swap one object out for another, replace the background, or even change the weather, while keeping the rest of the clip intact.

The update also allows users to adjust the “camera,” asking the AI for a wider shot, a bird’s-eye view, or perhaps a closeup.

The updates also give users more control over how the “camera” moves during a clip. Inside the Firefly Video Model, users can upload one image as a reference for the starting point, and another for the end, in order to direct the AI how to move the "camera" between those two perspectives.

AI upscaling for video is now available in Boards

Adobe is also adding the ability to upscale videos using AI, a feature that’s done using Topaz Astra. The feature has echoes of the new Photoshop tool to upscale images using Topaz AI, however, the video upscaling is only headed to Firefly Boards for now, not the new Firefly video editor yet.

Adobe says that the AI upscaling in Boards can be used to push a 1080p video to 4K.

Firefly adds FLUX.2 to third-party models

The update also brings another addition to Adobe’s list of supported third-party AI models with the addition of Black Forest Lab’s FLUX.2. FLUX.2 is a photo generator, not an image generator, however, which means the support is rolling out to Firefly Text to Image, Firefly Prompt to Edit, Firefly Boards, and Photoshop’s Generative Fill. (In January, FLUX.2 will also be available in Adobe Express.)

To give users more flexibility to experiment with the new tools, Adobe is giving current Firefly Pro, Firefly Premium, and 7,000 credit and 50,00 credit generative AI plans unlimited photo and video generations on the Firefly app until January 15, 2026.

