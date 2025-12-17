The tragic cost of wildlife photography: Rare and beautiful Galaxy frogs threatened by photo tourism

Seven 'Star-studded' Galaxy frogs disappeared from the study site in the West Ghats, India, after a series of reported photography trips to the area

A striking photograph of the rare Galaxy frog (Melanobatrachus indicus) is drawing attention to the latest report from global conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London).

The paper, published today (December 17 2025) in Herpetology Notes, highlights that a small population of Galaxy frogs in India's Western Ghats is no longer detected at a monitored study site following a series of reported photography trips that disturbed its microhabitat.

The image was captured by Rajkumar K P, a fellow of conservation charity ZSL'sEDGE of Existence Programme and lead author on the paper. He said: "Named after their stunning resemblance to images of space, these beautiful yet rare frogs are unlike anything else on our tiny corner of the universe – but without careful and responsible management, we risk them disappearing off the face of the planet for good."

(Image credit: Rajkumar K P / ZSL)

The Galaxy frog and its habitat disturbance

Measuring just 2-3.5 cm in length, the Galaxy frog is found only in a small number of forest sites in India's southern Western Ghats. The species is the sole member of its genus, and is classified as an Evolutionarily Distinct and Globally Endangered (EDGE) species.

Although recently reassessed from Endangered to Vulnerable, the frog remains rare, with populations restricted to just three fragmented locations. Habitat loss driven by agricultural expansion – including coffee and tea plantations – continues to threaten the species.

(Image credit: Rajkumar K P / ZSL)

During multiple visits to the study site in early 2020, researchers recorded up to seven galaxy frogs. When the research team returned between August 2021 and May 2022, they found that the logs had been overturned, surrounding vegetation trampled, and none of the grogs could be detected.

An anonymous informant reported that several groups of photographers visited the area between June 2020 and April 2021. The informant alleged that photographers used flash photography, repeatedly handled frogs without gloves, and disturbed sheltering logs – practices that can cause stress, dehydration, and increase the risk of disease transmission in amphibians.

(Image credit: Rajkumar K P / ZSL)

Photography and conservation

While nature and wildlife photography can generate income and raise awareness for conservation, the report clearly states that this must be carefully managed to avoid harming sensitive species and habitats.

Rajkumar K P says: "Done correctly, photography can be a huge asset to helping conservationists build our understanding of areas such as animal distribution or behaviour – plus, the resulting pictures can help educate others about these incredible species.

"However, irresponsible photography can turn this asset into a hazard. Unethical actions of nature photographers have already led to a ban in India on bird nest photographs in competitions, and for the Great Indian Bustard specifically, there are restrictions on photographing them during breeding seasons."

The report calls for stronger ethical standards, improved training for guides, and clearer regulation of photography tourism, including restrictions on animal handling, flash use, and habitat disturbance.

(Image credit: Rajkumar K P / ZSL)

The findings highlight the risks faced by visually striking species that attract attention from photographers. The loss of the population should act as a warning for the wider wildlife photography community.

Dr Benjamin Tapley, ZSL's Curator of Reptiles and Amphibians and co-author on the study, adds: "While it may seem that the galaxy frog is just one population of one species, this sad tale shows how we all have a part to play in protecting the natural world.

"While we want to encourage people to get out there and appreciate all the incredible life that we share this planet with, it's essential they do so respectfully so as not to cause further damage."

The ZSL and EDGE of Existence Programme

ZSL is an international conservation charity driven by science, working to restore wildlife in the UK and around the world. Through leading conservation zoos, the charity brings people closer to nature and how to protect wildlife today. For more information, visit the ZLS website.

ZSL's EDGE of Existence Programme prioritizes species that are both evolutionarily distinct and globally endangered – those representing a unique branch on the Tree of Life and facing a high risk of extinction. For more information, visit the programme's website.

The galaxy frog has been supported through this programme since 2019, with conservationists developing science-based strategies to protect the species and its habitat and prevent it from being lost forever.

Now, more than ever, it is time for us photographers to be aware of our responsibilities – to minimize disturbance, respect habitats, and ensure that capturing a beautiful image NEVER comes at the cost of the species themselves.

