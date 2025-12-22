I was already looking forward to seeing what GoPro has in store for next year – but it looks like 2026 will also bring another unusual product with the GoPro name: a laptop. Asus is teasing a ProArt x GoPro collab that’s expected to be unveiled in 2026.

In a teaser shared to the laptop-maker's social channels, Asus shared that “the ProArt GoPro Edition is about to break cover,” along with a save-the-date for January 6 at 9 AM PST, which is during the Consumer Electronics Show or CES.

In the teaser video, Asus shares a few hints, including a close-up of a GoPro shortcut key. The video also hints at a laptop with a textured front and what looks like the Asus DialPad included in some models.

A ProArt and GoPro collab makes sense – in fact, the two companies have worked together before, bringing the GoPro Cloud to the StoryCube media management app earlier this year. The previous collab also brought a complimentary GoPro Premium+ subscription with some ProArt purchases.

But, if the teaser is any indication, the upcoming ProArt x GoPro launch looks like the action-camera maker will be integrated in more than just software. There’s that GoPro key on the keyboard, for starters, and in the final image, there’s something boxy behind the laptop that’s also GoPro-branded.

The teaser leaves a lot of questions. Will the upcoming laptop borrow GoPro’s durability? Some ProArt models, like the P16, undergo tests for sand, dust, drops, extreme temperatures, and vibrations, so the idea doesn’t seem terribly far-fetched. What’s sitting behind the laptop in that teaser video?

GoPro fans won’t have to wait too long, as Asus says the livestream airs on January 6 at 9 AM PST / Noon EST / 5 PM GMT.

That’s not the only GoPro to look forward to, either. CEO Nicolas Woodman has indicated to investors that the company plans to launch a pro-grade low-light camera, which could come as early as 2026.

