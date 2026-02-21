I’ve ditched my posh ultra-wide-angle zoom for a tiny prime on my camera. It’s much smaller, lighter and costs a fraction of the price

I’ve spent decades trudging around with a heavy load on my back. The load in question has ranged from shoulder bags to extra-large backpacks, brimming with cameras, lenses and all manner of photographic accessories.

My wife used to joke (in a deadly serious kinda way) that she felt weekends away were like tagging along on camera club outings. I was always determined to be prepared for any eventuality, to be able to take any photo opportunity in my stride.

It’s taken me a very long time to realize that ‘any eventuality’ practically never materializes, and that I generally know in advance what sort of things I’m going to shoot, so I can get away with just a camera body and a couple of lenses.

Spoiler alert! My Z 14-30mm zoom has an oversized 82mm filter attachment thread, whereas it’s a mere 58mm on my sneaky little prime number. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

For travel and walkabout photography, my kit of choice for the last few years has been a Nikon Z6 II body (recently replaced by a Nikon Z6 III), a Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S standard zoom and a Nikon Z 14-30mm f/4 S ultra-wide-angle zoom.

That usually ticks off everything on my out-and-about shooting to-do list. But while both lenses are pretty compact, thanks in no small part to their retractable designs, I still begrudge the stowage space needed by the 14-30mm, especially as it normally only surfaces for occasional use.

There’s nothing wrong with the image quality nor the overall performance of my Z 14-30mm zoom. It’s also pretty small for an ultra-wide zoom, but still feels large when stowage space is tight (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Things have just changed. Fundamentally. Wearing my hat as Digital Camera World’s chief lens reviewer, I got hold of a Viltrox AF 14mm f/4 Air lens to test. It’s full-frame compatible and available in both Nikon Z and Sony E mount options.

The similarities with my Nikon Z 14-30mm are virtually nonexistent.

Sure, both lenses share an ultra-wide-angle 14mm focal length and both have an f/4 aperture rating. But the Nikon zoom weighs in at 485g / 17.2oz and measures 89 x 85mm even in its retracted state, before being elongated for use. By stark contrast, and typical of Viltrox's Air series lenses, the 14mm prime is a real featherweight.

Day or night, rain or shine, the Z 14-30mm is a dependable lens, but it’s relatively pricey (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Viltrox lens is just a little slip of a thing, weighing in at 185g / 6.5oz (not much more than a third of the Nikon zoom) and measuring a mere 68 x 58mm – that’s barely more than a couple of inches long.

Indeed, the Viltrox is small enough to pop into a spare coat pocket and light enough for me to not even notice it’s there.

Despite being full-frame compatible, the Viltrox AF 14mm measures just 68x58mm, weighs a mere 185g and is incredibly inexpensive to buy (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Then there’s the small matter of cost. The Nikon’s price tag is $1,397 / £1,299 / AU$2.299, a not inconsiderable sum. The Viltrox costs just $199 / £190 / AU$299. That’s only about one seventh of the cost.

Sure, the Nikon lens is a more high-tech affair but I’ve been really impressed with the Viltrox’s edge-to-edge sharpness and all-round performance.

Although super-small, the Viltrox is ultra-wide, with a real wow-factor to its viewing perspective (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

For such an ultra-lightweight, inexpensive lens, the Viltrox really is a little gem. Of course, as a prime lens, the Viltrox lacks the Nikon zoom’s versatility in terms of its range of perspectives, but I’m often content to nudge my camera into APS-C crop mode.

At this point the Viltrox effectively becomes a 21mm lens, neatly bridging the gap while still going wider than my 24-70mm standard zoom. All in all, it’s a proper little pocket rocket and one of my favorite wide-angle lenses.

I may not be ready for everything, but I'm ready for almost everything – and that's good enough for me.

Sharpness from the little Viltrox is very good in the central region of the image frame and bears up well right out to the extreme edges and corners, as demonstrated in this architectural interior shot taken wide-open at f/4 (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Typical of ultra-wide-angle lenses, the Viltrox enables you to exaggerate the perspective between foreground and background (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

