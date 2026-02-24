New rumor hints at possible camera upgrade for the iPhone 18 Pro

We’re still around 6 months from the launch of the iPhone 18 series, but there’s already speculation about what camera upgrades Apple could give us. A new rumor from tipster Whylab suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could receive an upgraded 24MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: @ApplesClubs)

If true, this would be a useful upgrade from the current 18MP selfie snapper in the iPhone 17 series, which in turn offered an upgraded over the 12MP selfie camera featured in iPhone 16 models.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan • Digital Camera World)

The bump to 24MP would suggest better low light performance for both selfie snaps and video calls, but simply upping resolution isn’t necessarily going to benefit image quality. A better approach would be to also enlarge the size of the image sensor used in the iPhone 18 Pro’s selfie camera. This would provide a greater surface area for gathering light, which is a more reliable way to reduce image noise for cleaner low light shots.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, alongside the long-awaited iPhone Fold.