When Sigma launched the DSLR-mount 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art, the move sparked the beginning of the brand’s popular Art line. Now, Sigma has re-imagined the lens that sparked the Art series revolution – again. The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art refreshes the popular prime with redesigned optics in a lighter, smaller package.

Sigma says the new lens is “the best optical performance ever in Sigma’s 35mm f/1.4 Art line,” which is the company’s way of saying that the new lens is better than the 35mm f/1.4 Art mirrorless and DSLR variants that came before it. At launch, the lens is available in both L-Mount and Sony E-Mount.

While the lens carries a “II” in its name, Sigma says that the lens has been “completely redesigned,” a change that makes the lens about 20 percent lighter and around 14 percent shorter than the previous mirrorless lens.

The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art uses a 15-element design in 12 groups (the predecessor used the same number of elements but in 12 groups). Sigma says that the new design focuses on bringing enhanced resolution across the entire frame to match today’s higher resolution mirrorless bodies.

The updated lens, Sigma says, corrects for chromatic aberration. The surface accuracy of the lens’ aspherical elements has also been improved, which works along with the lens’ 11-count rounded aperture blades for smoother bokeh.

The lens also uses a new flare-prevention coating called Advanced Amorphous Coating or AAC. Sigma explains that this coating uses a low-refractive index, which is tech speak for helping to suppress the reflections that cause lens flare and ghosting.

The lens’ lighter and smaller design, however, is largely attributed to a new floating focus system, which also uses Sigma’s dual motor design dubbed the High-response Linear Actuator or HLA. Sigma says the lens also keeps focus breathing to a minimum, making the lens geared towards both stills and video.

The lens comes in at 530g / 18.7 ounces for the L-Mount variant, a noticeable drop from the 22.8 oz / 645 g of the predecessor. (The E-Mount is slightly lighter.)

On the exterior, the lens is made with aluminum, a thermally stable composite, and other materials. Seals also make the lens dust and splash-resistant, while coatings to repel water and fingerprints help protect the front of the lens.

Sigma unveiled the lens alongside the new crop-sensor 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary, just days ahead of CP+, a major photography trade show in Japan that often brings a number of new gear announcements.

The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art is expected to begin shipping on April 16. Sigma didn’t initially share worldwide pricing outside of a £849 UK list price, which sits significantly less than the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II lens, which retails for $1,549 / £1,299 / AU$3,099 / CA$2,099.

