When Sigma said that it was developing 28-45mm and 28-105mm cinema lenses, the announcement marked what’s likely a world first: cinema zooms with autofocus. But the Sigma 28-45mm T2 FF launched in November without the promised 28-105mm. Now, cinematographers finally have a launch date for the Sigma AF Cine 28-105mm T3 FF: April 16, 2026.

Originally teased alongside the 28-45mm FF, the Sigma AF Cine 28-105mm T3 FF doesn’t just bring autofocus to a zoom – it marks the arrival of a Sigma favorite for photography, the Sigma 28-105mm f/2.8 DG DN Art, in a format re-imagined for high-end video.

The lens, which will be available in L-Mount and Sony E-Mount, brings that unusual wide to telephoto zoom range and bright aperture to a cinema design. The lens uses cinema-style mechanics and operability, Sigma says. That list includes a limited-rotation focus ring, .8m pitch gears, and a clickless aperture ring.

Cinema lenses are traditionally manual focus, but recent developments have brought a number of different types of autofocus cinema firsts, including prime and anamorphic and Sigma’s first-ever cinema autofocus zoom, the Cine 28-45mm T2 FF, which was originally teased alongside the 28-105mm in June but launched on its own in November.

That autofocus capability is powered by a High-response Linear Actuator motor. Sigma says that the autofocus capability is particularly useful for scenarios, like action scenes and unpredictable movements.

The Sigma AF Cine 28-105mm T3 FF is expected to list for £2,799 – US pricing wasn’t initially available, but in a currency conversion alone, that’s about $3,775.

