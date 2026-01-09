The Poco M8 Series attempts to push what is possible in a budget smartphone

Poco has officially launched the M8 Series, comprising the M8 5G and M8 Pro 5G. This is a deliberate attempt by Poco to elevate its budget handset into the mid-range market. The majority of improvements center around delivering improved visuals, long-lasting battery life, and better durability.

Under the hood, the M8 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 platform, which is known for delivering reasonable performance at a low price point. It also features the series' first liquid cooling system to maintain peak performance during gaming.

The standard M8 5G utilizes the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, offering a smooth multitasking experience with up to 16GB of extended RAM. Both models run on Xiaomi HyperOS and integrate advanced AI tools, including Google Gemini and Circle to Search.

Both devices feature AMOLED displays that reach a peak brightness of 3200 nits, ensuring clarity under most lighting conditions. The Pro model offers a 1.5K resolution and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

A budget phone with budget cameras

The Poco M8 series aims to bridge the gap between affordability and functionality. The M8 Pro 5G leads the lineup with a 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor and OIS to help stabilize shots in low light. The standard Poco M8 5G utilizes a Light Fusion 400 sensor that focuses on improved clarity over previous entry-level models.

Both devices benefit from upgraded selfie cameras, namely 32MP on the Pro and 20MP on the standard. Both of these rely on portrait algorithms and "AI Beautify" software to sharpen images and compensate for the smaller physical sensors.

The Pro and Standard models boast 4K recording at 30 fps, which is not guaranteed at this price point. Photographic output is never going to be as good as premium flagship models, but the inclusion of AI features will help users get the most out of their photos. These include "AI Remove Reflection" and "Dynamic Shots 2.0".

(Image credit: Poco)

Battery specs and durability

The Poco M8 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery designed for a six-year lifespan, supported by 100W HyperCharge technology that achieves a full charge in only 40 minutes. Additionally, it features reverse charging capabilities, allowing the phone to act as a power bank for smaller accessories while on the go.

There's also a distinct focus on durability, with the M8 Pro 5G boasting Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and multiple IP ratings, including IP69K for high-pressure water resistance. The standard M8 5G focuses on a lightweight, ultra-slim 7.35mm profile. Both phones incorporate Wet Touch Technology 2.0, ensuring the screens remain responsive even when the glass or the user's hands are wet.

Pricing and availability

The Poco M8 Pro 5G is available in three colours: silver, black, and green, with the following storage variants: 8GB+256GB, priced at £299, and 12GB+512GB, priced at £349.

The M8 5G, on the other hand, is available in three colours: green, black, and silver, with the following storage options: 8GB+256GB, priced at £229, and 8GB+512GB, priced at £259. Until January 14, POCO is running a sale that drops these prices even further.

At such affordable prices, these Poco M8 phones are likely to be very popular with anyone attracted to high-end features without the eye-watering price tag of many of today's flagship phones.

