A Supreme Court decision on the legality of “reciprocal” US tariffs could come as early as Friday, January 09 – and the list of more than 1,000 companies suing over tariffs now includes action camera maker GoPro.

A report by Bloomberg indicates that more than 1,000 companies are suing US President Donald Trump over tariff policies enacted under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). US-based action camera maker GoPro is listed among those companies.

The US Supreme Court could issue a ruling on whether or not the IEEPA gave the president the power to enact new tariffs as early as Friday, January 09, according to Bloomberg. However, while the Supreme Court’s first day for scheduled rulings for 2026 is set for January 09, it’s unclear if the tariffs will be among the decisions this week.

A majority of those 1,000+ lawsuits have all been filed since November, Bloomberg notes, as the list of companies hoping to recoup some of those tariff costs continues to grow. Several experts are anticipating a messy return process if the tariffs are turned down in court. Experts indicate that any potential refunds would go to the company paying the tariffs, not the consumers.

If the court rules against the tariffs, some experts warn that prices may not fall back to previous levels, depending on demand and changes to the supply chain.

Prices dropping as the import taxes change are not unheard of, however. For example, when the tariff rates on goods from China temporarily dropped from 145 percent to 30 percent, Leica lowered the list price of the D-Lux 8, though the $1,915 was still significantly higher than the $1,595 original US list price.

A majority of major camera manufacturers have now increased list prices in the US following the implementation of those tariffs last year. That list includes GoPro, which increased the list price of its action cameras by around ten percent in April 2025.

The Hero13 Black increased from $399 to $429 at list price following the new tariffs in April 2025. GoPro reported at the time that it only expected to recover about half of those tariff costs through the price change and a “continued supply chain diversification outside of China.”

While GoPro is based in the US, the action cameras are manufactured overseas. The company moved production from China to Mexico in 2019 in order to avoid higher import costs. In February 2025, GoPro told DCW that US-bound cameras were now made in Thailand, which at the time did not face higher tariffs. In October 2025, however, the US and Thailand reached an agreement that set tariffs at 19 percent on a majority of goods imported into the US.

